MUNA Cover Britney Spears’ “Sometimes” for Fire Island Soundtrack: Stream

MUNA have paid tribute to Britney Spears with a cover of the pop princess’ 1999 classic “Sometimes.” Stream the track below.

For their take, the queer trio reimagine the hit as a churning electro-tinged dreamscape. “Sometimes I run, sometimes I hide/ Sometimes I’m scared of you/ But all I really want is to hold you tight, treat you right/ Be with you day and night/ Baby, all I need is time,” Katie Gavin sings on the chorus before cutting out the schmaltz of the song’s bridge in favor of an extended instrumental break.

The pop band’s cover of the ballad will be featured in Hulu’s upcoming gay rom-com Fire Island. Based loosely on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, the film stars Joel Kim Booster (who also wrote the screenplay), Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, and Margaret Cho. It hit the streamer today just in time for Pride Month.

The LGBTQ+ film’s official logline is as follows: “A group of queer best friends gather in Fire Island Pines for their annual week of love and laughter, but a sudden change of events might make this their last summer in gay paradise.” Check out Consequence’s official review here.

In April, MUNA went country for “Kind of Girl,” the latest single off their forthcoming self-titled third album set to be released June 24th on Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records. They’ll also be opening for their label boss on her “2022 Reunion Tour” in support of abortion charity the Mariposa Fund. Grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster.