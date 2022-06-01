Muse Attempt to Summon the “Will of the People” with New Single: Stream

Muse will offer their best attempt to save the world later this year with their new album Will of the People. Before the record comes out on August 26th, the British rockers have shared its title track today along with a dystopian-themed music video. Additionally, the band have unveiled a short run of North American and European tour dates for October 2022.

One glance at the Will of the People tracklist — which includes song titles like “Liberation” and “We Are Fucking Fucked” — indicates that Muse are trying to evoke some poignant analyses about society, and this song is no exception: “Free your sons and unlock your daughters/ We’ll throw the baby out with the bathwater,” Matt Bellamy sings over an electric guitar chug and group-vocal chant that feel almost like a poppier version of Marilyn Manson’s “The Beautiful People.” Not a good look!

“‘Will of the People’ is fictional story set in a fictional metaverse on a fictional planet ruled by a fictional authoritarian state run by a fictional algorithm manifested by a fictional data centre running a fictional bank printing a fictional currency controlling a fictional population occupying a fictional city containing a fictional apartment where a fictional man woke up one day and thought ‘fuck this,'” Bellamy adds in a press release that leaves us with more abstruse metaphors than answers.

Advertisement

Related Video

North American fans can catch Muse taking the stage for underplay shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York City this October. Across the pond, they’ll hit Amsterdam, Paris, and Milan, as well as a handful of festivals, including Mad Cool in Madrid. Pre-sale for the North American shows begins Wednesday, June 22th at 10:00 a.m. local, with general on-sale following the 24th at the same time. Head over to Ticketmaster for tickets.

“Will of the People” follows previously-released singles “Won’t Stand Down” and “Compliance.” The new album will mark their first since 2018’s Simulation Theory.

Muse 2022 Tour Dates:

06/04 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring

06/05 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

06/09 – Nickelsdorg, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds

06/17 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/18 – Lisboa, PT @ Rock In Rio: Lisboa

06/19 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

06/21 – Sopron, HU @ VOLT Festival

06/24 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival

06/26 – Mallorca, ES @ Mallorca Live

06/29 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival

07/02 – St.Gallen, CH @ OpenAir

07/06 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival

07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/10 – Céret, FR @ Les Déferlantes Festival

09/08 – Malaga, ES @ Andalucía Big Festival

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater

10/14 – Toronto, ON @ The History

10/16 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

10/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carre

10/25 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

10/26 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz