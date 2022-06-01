Menu
Muse Attempt to Summon the “Will of the People” with New Single: Stream

Plus, they've announced a run of underplay shows in support of their upcoming album

Muse, photo by Nick Fancher
June 1, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Muse will offer their best attempt to save the world later this year with their new album Will of the People. Before the record comes out on August 26th, the British rockers have shared its title track today along with a dystopian-themed music video. Additionally, the band have unveiled a short run of North American and European tour dates for October 2022.

    One glance at the Will of the People tracklist — which includes song titles like “Liberation” and “We Are Fucking Fucked” — indicates that Muse are trying to evoke some poignant analyses about society, and this song is no exception: “Free your sons and unlock your daughters/ We’ll throw the baby out with the bathwater,” Matt Bellamy sings over an electric guitar chug and group-vocal chant that feel almost like a poppier version of Marilyn Manson’s “The Beautiful People.” Not a good look!

    “‘Will of the People’ is fictional story set in a fictional metaverse on a fictional planet ruled by a fictional authoritarian state run by a fictional algorithm manifested by a fictional data centre running a fictional bank printing a fictional currency controlling a fictional population occupying a fictional city containing a fictional apartment where a fictional man woke up one day and thought ‘fuck this,'” Bellamy adds in a press release that leaves us with more abstruse metaphors than answers.

    Related Video

    North American fans can catch Muse taking the stage for underplay shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York City this October. Across the pond, they’ll hit Amsterdam, Paris, and Milan, as well as a handful of festivals, including Mad Cool in Madrid. Pre-sale for the North American shows begins Wednesday, June 22th at 10:00 a.m. local, with general on-sale following the 24th at the same time. Head over to Ticketmaster for tickets.

    “Will of the People” follows previously-released singles  “Won’t Stand Down” and “Compliance.” The new album will mark their first since 2018’s Simulation Theory.

    Muse 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/04 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring
    06/05 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park
    06/09 – Nickelsdorg, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
    06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds
    06/17 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks
    06/18 – Lisboa, PT @ Rock In Rio: Lisboa
    06/19 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
    06/21 – Sopron, HU @ VOLT Festival
    06/24 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival
    06/26 – Mallorca, ES @ Mallorca Live
    06/29 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival
    07/02 – St.Gallen, CH @ OpenAir
    07/06 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
    07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/10 – Céret, FR @ Les Déferlantes Festival
    09/08 – Malaga, ES @ Andalucía Big Festival
    10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater
    10/14 – Toronto, ON @ The History
    10/16 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
    10/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carre
    10/25 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    10/26 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

