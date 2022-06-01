Muse Attempt to Summon the “Will of the People” with New Single: Stream

Muse will offer their best attempt to save the world later this year with their new album Will of the People. Before the record comes out on August 26th, the British rockers have shared its title track today along with a dystopian-themed music video. Additionally, the band have unveiled a short run of North American and European tour dates for October 2022.
One glance at the Will of the People tracklist — which includes song titles like “Liberation” and “We Are Fucking Fucked” — indicates that Muse are trying to evoke some poignant analyses about society, and this song is no exception: “Free your sons and unlock your daughters/ We’ll throw the baby out with the bathwater,” Matt Bellamy sings over an electric guitar chug and group-vocal chant that feel almost like a poppier version of Marilyn Manson’s “The Beautiful People.” Not a good look!
“‘Will of the People’ is fictional story set in a fictional metaverse on a fictional planet ruled by a fictional authoritarian state run by a fictional algorithm manifested by a fictional data centre running a fictional bank printing a fictional currency controlling a fictional population occupying a fictional city containing a fictional apartment where a fictional man woke up one day and thought ‘fuck this,'” Bellamy adds in a press release that leaves us with more abstruse metaphors than answers.
North American fans can catch Muse taking the stage for underplay shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York City this October. Across the pond, they’ll hit Amsterdam, Paris, and Milan, as well as a handful of festivals, including Mad Cool in Madrid. Pre-sale for the North American shows begins Wednesday, June 22th at 10:00 a.m. local, with general on-sale following the 24th at the same time. Head over to Ticketmaster for tickets.
“Will of the People” follows previously-released singles “Won’t Stand Down” and “Compliance.” The new album will mark their first since 2018’s Simulation Theory.
Muse 2022 Tour Dates:
06/04 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring
06/05 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park
06/09 – Nickelsdorg, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds
06/17 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks
06/18 – Lisboa, PT @ Rock In Rio: Lisboa
06/19 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
06/21 – Sopron, HU @ VOLT Festival
06/24 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival
06/26 – Mallorca, ES @ Mallorca Live
06/29 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival
07/02 – St.Gallen, CH @ OpenAir
07/06 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/10 – Céret, FR @ Les Déferlantes Festival
09/08 – Malaga, ES @ Andalucía Big Festival
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater
10/14 – Toronto, ON @ The History
10/16 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
10/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carre
10/25 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
10/26 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz