Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Neil Diamond Makes Rare Appearance to Sing “Sweet Caroline” at Fenway Park: Watch

Diamond retired from touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's

neil diamond sweet caroline fenway park baseball boston red sox rae live appearance parkinsons retiring music news
Neil Diamond (FOX Sports)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 20, 2022 | 3:24pm ET

    Good times never seemed so good at Fenway Park Saturday (June 18th), when Neil Diamond made a rare live appearance to sing his 1969 hit “Sweet Caroline” in person. The musician went out to the ball game to promote the long-delayed opening of his new musical Neil Diamond: A Beautiful Noisejoined in the stands by the play’s star Will Swenson.

    “Sweet Caroline” has been an 8th inning staple at Sox games since the tradition began 25 years ago, and Diamond has even come to Fenway to sing it himself twice before — once in 2010 and again in 2013. But this most recent cameo marked an especially momentous occasion, as the soft-rocker retired from touring in 2018 due to a Parkinson’s diagnosis. Even with the Sox down 10-2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, Fenway was overflowing with fans exciting filling in each bah-bah-bah. Watch a clip of Diamond leading the sing-along at Fenway below.

    After its six-week residency in Boston, Neil Diamond: A Beautiful Noise will finally make its Broadway debut this fall. Way back in March 2020, Diamond did a deed of public service by reworking “Sweet Caroline” into an ode to hand washing. If you’re in the market for some nostalgia, you can watch archival footage of Diamond performing “Sweet Caroline” live on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1969 over on the famed talk show’s YouTube channel.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Kid Cudi 2022 tour

Kid Cudi Announces "To the Moon – 2022 World Tour"

June 21, 2022

Brett Toggle of Fleetwood Mac

R.I.P. Brett Tuggle, Longtime Fleetwood Mac Associate Dead at 70

June 21, 2022

Weezer 2022

Weezer Announce Broadway Residency, Drop New SZNZ: Summer EP: Stream

June 21, 2022

Beyonce 2022

Beyoncé Reveals New Single "Break My Soul": Stream

June 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Neil Diamond Makes Rare Appearance to Sing "Sweet Caroline" at Fenway Park: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale