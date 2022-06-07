Neve Campbell Won’t Return for Scream 6 Following Low-Ball Offer

Looks like ultimate final girl Neve Campbell is making Scream 5 her final turn as Sidney Prescott — at least for now. The veteran actress will not be returning for Scream 6.

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film,” Campbell announced on Monday (via Deadline). “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

Campbell continued: “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Campbell’s Sidney has anchored the Scream franchise for over two decades, helping the series rake in over $744 million globally. This year’s Scream 5, which potentially marked the last film to feature original stars Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, grossed $140 million worldwide.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are set to return for the sixth installment, as are new(er)comers Hayden Panettiere, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are set to write the screenplay.