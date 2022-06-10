Menu
The Rome and Duddy Show Leak New Dirty Heads Music, Judge TGATS Live

Another livestreamed episode from Rome and Duddy

new dirty heads music rome and duddy ep 24 live
The Rome and Duddy Show
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
June 10, 2022 | 2:05pm ET

    Listen via: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | iHeartRadio | Pocket Casts | RadioPublic | Stitcher | RSS

    Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads Duddy B were back on Facebook this week for another live episode of The Rome and Duddy Show!

    Once again, the hosts presented a new round of The Great American Talent Show and answered fans’ questions. But there was also some juicy bonuses during this TGATS, including “leaks” of new music from Dirty Heads and Duddy’s brother, Jake Bushnell.

    Listen to the full episode now, or watch a replay of the full livestream below. Then make sure you like, subscribe to, and review The Rome and Duddy Show wherever you get your podcasts.

    Fans should also be sure to check out all of Rome & Duddy’s exclusive Good Times CBD products at RomeAndDuddyCBD.com. You can also get tickets to upcoming gigs from Sublime with Rome here, and Dirty Heads’ shows over here.

    Join The Rome and Duddy Show’s Facebook group to vote for TGATS, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

