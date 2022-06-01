Get an Exclusive Backstage Look at New Kids on the Block’s “MixTape Tour 2022”: Watch

New Kids on the Block are back with their “MixTape Tour 2022”. Aided by Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue, the 55-date tour kicked off on May 10th in Cincinnati (check out our coverage of the epic night here) and will extend through late July.

Featuring original members Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, and Donnie Wahlberg, the 2022 MixTape tour follows its 2019 predecessor, with added levels of anticipation and catharsis brought on by the pandemic. With larger-than-life stars of the 80s and 90s pulling off even larger stage antics, the MixTape tour’s motto, according to Walberg, is “It’s time to have fun again.” And with big hits and live Rickrolling, fun is sure to be had.

In addition to our recap of the tour’s opening, longtime editor and host Dave Holmes took a look backstage to reveal the secrets behind the massive tour. Holmes gets exclusive access to each veteran artist before their performance and provides a sneak peek for anyone with tickets to an upcoming date. “It has been a long couple of years, my friends, and it is time to get back to what we do best,” Holmes states at the top of the video. “And what we do best is throw down.”

Advertisement

Per the artists’ testimony, the tour takes a novel approach to structuring its featured artists. Rather than have each artist come out one after another for a set amount of time, the tour intermixes the artists throughout. New Kids on the Block both open and close the show, inviting the friends out at various times to perform their respective jams. “Come on time and dressed to the nine,” Salt-N-Pepa urges mid-way through the video.

Yes, There Was an Actual Live Rickroll at New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue’s Tour Kickoff: Watch Editor's Pick



Get a behind-the-scenes look at the tour via the exclusive featurette below. You can also pick up tickets to one of the upcoming dates via Ticketmaster here.