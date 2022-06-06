Roger Taylor and Brian May have rediscovered “Face It Alone,” a previously unheard Queen song featuring Freddie Mercury. As they shared in an interview with Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, the track will be released this September.

According to Taylor, it’s “a little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about.” He added that it’s a “real discovery. It’s from The Miracle sessions.”

The Miracle came out in 1989, buoyed by beloved single “I Want It All.” It was the 13th and penultimate studio set before Mercury’s death in 1991.

As May explained, “It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, oh no, we can’t really rescue that. But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, okay, we can do this and this. It’s like kind of stitching bits together.”

“It’s beautiful,” he continued. “It’s touching.” Taylor added, “It’s a very passionate piece.”

Queen are currently touring the UK and Europe with vocals from Adam Lambert, and tickets are available here. Earlier this year, the Library of Congress added “Bohemian Rhapsody” to the National Registry.