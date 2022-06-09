Nick Offerman Shares “T.G.I.F.,” Co-Written by Jeff Tweedy: Stream

Nick Offerman has released his new song “T.G.I.F.,” written with some help from Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy.

“Here I am at Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival playing a song that I wrote with my dear pal Jeff Tweedy,” the Parks and Recreation actor wrote in a note on his Substack newsletter, Donkey Thoughts, to introduce the track. “I have certainly had jobs in my life that made me feel like saying ‘TGIF,’ but eventually I begin to aspire to life choices that would allow me to get paid to do what I enjoy in one way or another, so that one day I might achieve my dream of saying ‘Thank God It’s Monday.’

In the performance, Offerman strums an acoustic guitar as he croons, “Billy Bob BIll was a worker bee/ He punched the clock and he carried his load/ Haulin’ dust from all the flowers in the trees/ Hoverin’ up above and peein’ on the critters below.” Stream Offerman’s “T.G.I.F.” through his newsletter here.

The Hollywood star’s friendship with Tweedy dates back years. In fact, back in 2019, he opened up about his longstanding appreciation for Wilco in an exclusive interview on Kyle Meredith with… for the Consequence Podcast Network. Offerman recently starred in Hulu’s Pam and Tommy and will play the washed-up manager in the upcoming reboot of A League of Their Own.

Wilco, meanwhile, just released their twelfth studio album, a double LP titled Cruel Country. They’re currently gearing up for the European leg of their 2022 tour, which kicks off June 11th at the Loaded Festival in Oslo, Norway. As if that weren’t enough, Tweedy and and his Wilco bandmate Nels Cline have formed a new supergroup with The Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh called PHILCO. They’ll be playing at Sacred Rose Festival on August 26th. Grab tickets here.