Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nick Offerman Shares “T.G.I.F.,” Co-Written by Jeff Tweedy: Stream

The Hollywood mainstay and the Wilco frontman have been friends for years

nick offerman tgif new single jeff tweedy co-written wilco solid sound festival donkey thoughts substack newsletter stream
Nick Offerman (photo by Taylor Miller) and Jeff Tweedy (photo by Philip Cosores)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 9, 2022 | 1:04pm ET

    Nick Offerman has released his new song “T.G.I.F.,” written with some help from Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy.

    “Here I am at Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival playing a song that I wrote with my dear pal Jeff Tweedy,” the Parks and Recreation actor wrote in a note on his Substack newsletter, Donkey Thoughts, to introduce the track. “I have certainly had jobs in my life that made me feel like saying ‘TGIF,’ but eventually I begin to aspire to life choices that would allow me to get paid to do what I enjoy in one way or another, so that one day I might achieve my dream of saying ‘Thank God It’s Monday.’

    In the performance, Offerman strums an acoustic guitar as he croons, “Billy Bob BIll was a worker bee/ He punched the clock and he carried his load/ Haulin’ dust from all the flowers in the trees/ Hoverin’ up above and peein’ on the critters below.” Stream Offerman’s “T.G.I.F.” through his newsletter here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Hollywood star’s friendship with Tweedy dates back years. In fact, back in 2019, he opened up about his longstanding appreciation for Wilco in an exclusive interview on Kyle Meredith with… for the Consequence Podcast Network. Offerman recently starred in Hulu’s Pam and Tommy and will play the washed-up manager in the upcoming reboot of A League of Their Own.

    Wilco, meanwhile, just released their twelfth studio album, a double LP titled Cruel Country. They’re currently gearing up for the European leg of their 2022 tour, which kicks off June 11th at the Loaded Festival in Oslo, Norway. As if that weren’t enough, Tweedy and and his Wilco bandmate Nels Cline have formed a new supergroup with The Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh called PHILCO. They’ll be playing at Sacred Rose Festival on August 26th. Grab tickets here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

SZA Shares Deluxe Edition of Ctrl for Fifth Anniversary: Stream

June 9, 2022

Saya Gray WISH U PICKED ME

Saya Gray Shares Origins of New Track "WISH U PICKED ME": Exclusive

June 9, 2022

Soccer Mommy newdemo new song stream

Soccer Mommy Drops New Song "newdemo": Stream

June 9, 2022

johnny depp jeff beck 18 new album this is a song for miss hedy lamarr single music video

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Announce Collaborative Album, Share Video for Depp Original Song: Watch

June 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nick Offerman Shares "T.G.I.F.," Co-Written by Jeff Tweedy: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale