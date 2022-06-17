Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nils Frahm Announces New Album Music for Animals, Shares “Right Right Right”: Stream

Plus, North American and European tour dates

nils frahm music for animals new single right electronic classical music news tour dates stream listen
Nils Frahm, photo courtesy of LEITER
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 17, 2022 | 3:07pm ET

    Nils Frahm has a new album on the way. Music for Animals, the German composer/producer’s 14th solo album, is due out September 23rd via his own label LEITER. Today, he’s shared a preview of the record with the lead single “Right Right Right,” as well as a lengthy list of North American and European tour dates from 2022 all the way through 2024.

    Like much of Frahm’s work, Music for Animals is simplistic and meditative, while still feeling vast and full-bodied. At a whopping three hours, it could fall under the category of music Erik Satie famously dubbed “furniture music” — music that effortlessly falls into the background — although it’s still gorgeous enough to grab hold of your attention if you let it. Pre-orders for physical copies are ongoing.

    “My constant inspiration was something as mesmerizing as watching a great waterfall or the leaves on a tree in a storm,” Frahm writes in a press release. “It’s good we have symphonies and music where there’s a development, but a waterfall doesn’t need an Act 1, 2, 3, then an outcome, and nor do the leaves on a tree in a storm. Some people like watching the leaves rustle and the branches move. This record is for them.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Right Right Right” embodies this feeling perfectly. Showcasing Frahm’s trademark blend of house and classical music, the track is mostly composed of synth chords that fade in and out continuously, bolstered by a hypnotic, puttering beat.

    Frahm’s tour kicks off with a three-night run in his home base of Berlin. After making stops around Europe for the rest of 2022, he’ll start the North American leg in March 2023 in Montreal. From there, he’ll hit cities including Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Toronto, and Los Angeles throughout the month. Then, in July 2024, he’ll play a four-night residency at London’s Barbican. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 24th at 9:00 a.m. local time; get yours and check for presale information over at Ticketmaster.

    Also below, see the tracklist and artwork for Music for Animals, and listen to “Right Right Right.”

    Advertisement

    Music for Animals follows Frahm’s 2021 releases Old Friends New Friends and Grazthe latter of which he released in honor of Piano Day.

    Music for Animals Artwork:

    nils frahm music for animals new single right electronic classical music news tour dates stream listen

    Music for Animals Tracklist:
    01. The Dog with 1000 Faces
    02. Mussel Memory
    03. Seagull Scene
    04. Sheep in Black and White
    05. Stepping Stone
    06. Briefly
    07. Right Right Right
    08. World of Squares
    09. Lemon Day
    10. Do Dream

    Nils Frahm 2022-2024 Tour Dates:
    09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
    09/23 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
    09/24 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
    10/01 – Wien, AT @ Konzerthaus
    10/02 – München, DE @ Isarphilharmonie
    10/10 – Katowice, PL @ NOSPR
    10/11 – Wroclaw, PL @ NFM
    10/14 – Brussels, BE @ Nuits Sonores at Bozar
    10/15 – Heerlen, NL @ Parkstad Limburg Theaters
    10/16 – Leipzig, DE @ Gewandhaus
    10/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Queen Elizabeth Hall
    10/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Concertgebouw
    10/21 – Aarhus, EK @ Musikhuset
    10/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Danish Opera House
    10/26 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper
    11/24 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Sounds at Forum Karlin
    11/26 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    11/27 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    04/19/23 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
    04/20/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    04/21/23 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center
    04/22/23 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    04/23/23 – Chicago, IL @ TBA
    04/26/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Chan Centre
    04/27/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount
    04/28/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    04/29/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum
    04/30/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum
    07/11/24 – London, UK @ Barbican
    07/12/24 – London, UK @ Barbican
    07/13/24 – London, UK @ Barbican
    07/14/24 – London, UK @ Barbican

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

justin bieber postpones us tour dates paralysis ramsay hunt refund

Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining US Tour Dates Due to Partial Paralysis

June 17, 2022

John Fogerty Travelin' Band Tour 2022 Dates Hearty Har

John Fogerty Announces 2022 Tour with Sons Shane and Tyler as Openers

June 16, 2022

conan gray fall 2022 us australia new zealand tour dates

Conan Gray Announces Fall 2022 Tour

June 16, 2022

the libertines up the bracket 20th anniversary reissue wembley concert

The Libertines Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue of Up the Bracket

June 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nils Frahm Announces New Album Music for Animals, Shares "Right Right Right": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale