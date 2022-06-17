Nils Frahm Announces New Album Music for Animals, Shares “Right Right Right”: Stream

Nils Frahm has a new album on the way. Music for Animals, the German composer/producer’s 14th solo album, is due out September 23rd via his own label LEITER. Today, he’s shared a preview of the record with the lead single “Right Right Right,” as well as a lengthy list of North American and European tour dates from 2022 all the way through 2024.

Like much of Frahm’s work, Music for Animals is simplistic and meditative, while still feeling vast and full-bodied. At a whopping three hours, it could fall under the category of music Erik Satie famously dubbed “furniture music” — music that effortlessly falls into the background — although it’s still gorgeous enough to grab hold of your attention if you let it. Pre-orders for physical copies are ongoing.

“My constant inspiration was something as mesmerizing as watching a great waterfall or the leaves on a tree in a storm,” Frahm writes in a press release. “It’s good we have symphonies and music where there’s a development, but a waterfall doesn’t need an Act 1, 2, 3, then an outcome, and nor do the leaves on a tree in a storm. Some people like watching the leaves rustle and the branches move. This record is for them.”

“Right Right Right” embodies this feeling perfectly. Showcasing Frahm’s trademark blend of house and classical music, the track is mostly composed of synth chords that fade in and out continuously, bolstered by a hypnotic, puttering beat.

Frahm’s tour kicks off with a three-night run in his home base of Berlin. After making stops around Europe for the rest of 2022, he’ll start the North American leg in March 2023 in Montreal. From there, he’ll hit cities including Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Toronto, and Los Angeles throughout the month. Then, in July 2024, he’ll play a four-night residency at London’s Barbican. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 24th at 9:00 a.m. local time; get yours and check for presale information over at Ticketmaster.

Also below, see the tracklist and artwork for Music for Animals, and listen to “Right Right Right.”

Music for Animals follows Frahm’s 2021 releases Old Friends New Friends and Graz, the latter of which he released in honor of Piano Day.

Music for Animals Artwork:

Music for Animals Tracklist:

01. The Dog with 1000 Faces

02. Mussel Memory

03. Seagull Scene

04. Sheep in Black and White

05. Stepping Stone

06. Briefly

07. Right Right Right

08. World of Squares

09. Lemon Day

10. Do Dream

Nils Frahm 2022-2024 Tour Dates:

09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

09/23 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

09/24 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

10/01 – Wien, AT @ Konzerthaus

10/02 – München, DE @ Isarphilharmonie

10/10 – Katowice, PL @ NOSPR

10/11 – Wroclaw, PL @ NFM

10/14 – Brussels, BE @ Nuits Sonores at Bozar

10/15 – Heerlen, NL @ Parkstad Limburg Theaters

10/16 – Leipzig, DE @ Gewandhaus

10/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Queen Elizabeth Hall

10/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Concertgebouw

10/21 – Aarhus, EK @ Musikhuset

10/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Danish Opera House

10/26 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper

11/24 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Sounds at Forum Karlin

11/26 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

11/27 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

04/19/23 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

04/20/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

04/21/23 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

04/22/23 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

04/23/23 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

04/26/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Chan Centre

04/27/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount

04/28/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/29/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum

04/30/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum

07/11/24 – London, UK @ Barbican

07/12/24 – London, UK @ Barbican

07/13/24 – London, UK @ Barbican

07/14/24 – London, UK @ Barbican