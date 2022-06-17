Nils Frahm Announces New Album Music for Animals, Shares “Right Right Right”: Stream

Nils Frahm has a new album on the way. Music for Animals, the German composer/producer’s 14th solo album, is due out September 23rd via his own label LEITER. Today, he’s shared a preview of the record with the lead single “Right Right Right,” as well as a lengthy list of North American and European tour dates from 2022 all the way through 2024.
Like much of Frahm’s work, Music for Animals is simplistic and meditative, while still feeling vast and full-bodied. At a whopping three hours, it could fall under the category of music Erik Satie famously dubbed “furniture music” — music that effortlessly falls into the background — although it’s still gorgeous enough to grab hold of your attention if you let it. Pre-orders for physical copies are ongoing.
“My constant inspiration was something as mesmerizing as watching a great waterfall or the leaves on a tree in a storm,” Frahm writes in a press release. “It’s good we have symphonies and music where there’s a development, but a waterfall doesn’t need an Act 1, 2, 3, then an outcome, and nor do the leaves on a tree in a storm. Some people like watching the leaves rustle and the branches move. This record is for them.”
“Right Right Right” embodies this feeling perfectly. Showcasing Frahm’s trademark blend of house and classical music, the track is mostly composed of synth chords that fade in and out continuously, bolstered by a hypnotic, puttering beat.
Frahm’s tour kicks off with a three-night run in his home base of Berlin. After making stops around Europe for the rest of 2022, he’ll start the North American leg in March 2023 in Montreal. From there, he’ll hit cities including Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Toronto, and Los Angeles throughout the month. Then, in July 2024, he’ll play a four-night residency at London’s Barbican. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 24th at 9:00 a.m. local time; get yours and check for presale information over at Ticketmaster.
Also below, see the tracklist and artwork for Music for Animals, and listen to “Right Right Right.”
Music for Animals follows Frahm’s 2021 releases Old Friends New Friends and Graz, the latter of which he released in honor of Piano Day.
Music for Animals Artwork:
Music for Animals Tracklist:
01. The Dog with 1000 Faces
02. Mussel Memory
03. Seagull Scene
04. Sheep in Black and White
05. Stepping Stone
06. Briefly
07. Right Right Right
08. World of Squares
09. Lemon Day
10. Do Dream
Nils Frahm 2022-2024 Tour Dates:
09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
09/23 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
09/24 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
10/01 – Wien, AT @ Konzerthaus
10/02 – München, DE @ Isarphilharmonie
10/10 – Katowice, PL @ NOSPR
10/11 – Wroclaw, PL @ NFM
10/14 – Brussels, BE @ Nuits Sonores at Bozar
10/15 – Heerlen, NL @ Parkstad Limburg Theaters
10/16 – Leipzig, DE @ Gewandhaus
10/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Queen Elizabeth Hall
10/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Concertgebouw
10/21 – Aarhus, EK @ Musikhuset
10/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Danish Opera House
10/26 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper
11/24 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Sounds at Forum Karlin
11/26 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
11/27 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
04/19/23 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
04/20/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
04/21/23 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center
04/22/23 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
04/23/23 – Chicago, IL @ TBA
04/26/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Chan Centre
04/27/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount
04/28/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/29/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum
04/30/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum
07/11/24 – London, UK @ Barbican
07/12/24 – London, UK @ Barbican
07/13/24 – London, UK @ Barbican
07/14/24 – London, UK @ Barbican