NNAMDÏ Announces New Album Please Have a Seat, Shares Fall 2022 Tour Dates

NNAMDÏ has readied a new album called Please Have a Seat, and he’s already mapped out a run of tour dates for the record. What’s more, ahead of the LP’s October 7th release date, the multi-instrumentalist has shared first single, “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous.”
Please Have a Seat marks NNAMDÏ’s first album for his new label, Secretly Canadian. The prolific Chicago musician wrote, produced, and performed all 14 of the project’s tracks himself, part of a concerted effort to slow down and take in a moment. “I realized I never take time to just sit and take in where I’m at,” NNAMDÏ said in a statement. “It’s just nice to not be on ‘Go, Go, Go!’ mode, and reevaluate where I wanted to go musically. I wanted to be present.”
NNAMDÏ’s 15-date tour kicks off October 18th in Davenport, Iowa and takes the artist to Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up November 5th in Nashville. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, July 1st.
In “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous,” NNAMDÏ attempts to reconcile the pros and cons of fame over a slinky, back and forth beat. “I don’t really wanna be famous/ I just want a million new faces,” he raps. “I don’t really wanna be ogled at/ I just wanna hang with models, stat.” Watch the sarcastic song’s Austin Vesley-directed video below, and scroll onward for Please Have a Seat‘s artwork and tracklist.
Back in November, NNAMDÏ released the EP Are You Happy. His last full-length was 2020’s BRAT.
Please Have a Seat Artwork:
Please Have a Seat Tracklist:
01. Ready to Run
02. Armoire
03. Dibs
04. Touchdown
05. Grounded
06. I Don’t Wanna Be Famous
07. ANXIOUS EATER
08. Anti
09. Dedication
10. Smart Ass
11. Benched
12. Careful
13. Lifted
14. Somedays
NNAMDÏ 2022 Tour Dates:
10/18 — Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel
10/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
10/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
10/22 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/24 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
10/25 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
10/26 — Montreal, QC @ Diving Bell Social Club
10/27 — Johnson, VT @ Northern Vermont University
10/28 — Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
10/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
11/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
11/02 — Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
11/03 — Durham, NC @ Pinhook
11/04 — Atlanta, GA @ 529
11/05 — Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR