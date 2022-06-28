Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

NNAMDÏ Announces New Album Please Have a Seat, Shares Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Plus, he's shared the single "I Don't Wanna Be Famous"

NNAMDÏ please have a seat
NNAMDÏ, photo by Dennis Elliott)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 28, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    NNAMDÏ has readied a new album called Please Have a Seat, and he’s already mapped out a run of tour dates for the record. What’s more, ahead of the LP’s October 7th release date, the multi-instrumentalist has shared first single, “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous.”

    Please Have a Seat marks NNAMDÏ’s first album for his new label, Secretly Canadian. The prolific Chicago musician wrote, produced, and performed all 14 of the project’s tracks himself, part of a concerted effort to slow down and take in a moment. “I realized I never take time to just sit and take in where I’m at,” NNAMDÏ said in a statement. “It’s just nice to not be on ‘Go, Go, Go!’ mode, and reevaluate where I wanted to go musically. I wanted to be present.”

    NNAMDÏ’s 15-date tour kicks off October 18th in Davenport, Iowa and takes the artist to Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up November 5th in Nashville. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, July 1st.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous,” NNAMDÏ attempts to reconcile the pros and cons of fame over a slinky, back and forth beat. “I don’t really wanna be famous/ I just want a million new faces,” he raps. “I don’t really wanna be ogled at/ I just wanna hang with models, stat.” Watch the sarcastic song’s Austin Vesley-directed video below, and scroll onward for Please Have a Seat‘s artwork and tracklist.

    Back in November, NNAMDÏ released the EP Are You Happy. His last full-length was 2020’s BRAT

    Please Have a Seat Artwork:

    nnamdi please have a seat album artwork

    Please Have a Seat Tracklist:
    01. Ready to Run
    02. Armoire
    03. Dibs
    04. Touchdown
    05. Grounded
    06. I Don’t Wanna Be Famous
    07. ANXIOUS EATER
    08. Anti
    09. Dedication
    10. Smart Ass
    11. Benched
    12. Careful
    13. Lifted
    14. Somedays

    Advertisement

    NNAMDÏ 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/18 — Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel
    10/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
    10/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
    10/22 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    10/24 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
    10/25 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
    10/26 — Montreal, QC @ Diving Bell Social Club
    10/27 — Johnson, VT @ Northern Vermont University
    10/28 — Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
    10/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
    11/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
    11/02 — Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
    11/03 — Durham, NC @ Pinhook
    11/04 — Atlanta, GA @ 529
    11/05 — Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ONE OK ROCK Tickets Tour 2022 North America Luxury Disease Fueled by Ramen Dates

How to Get Tickets to ONE OK ROCK's 2022 Tour

June 27, 2022

Robert Fripp and David Singleton

King Crimson's Robert Fripp Announces "An Evening of Conversation" 2022 North American Tour

June 27, 2022

Zeal and Ardor fall 2022 tour

Zeal & Ardor Announce Fall 2022 North American Headlining Tour

June 27, 2022

Rina Sawayama Catch Me in the Air new song stream

Rina Sawayama Shares New Single "Catch Me in the Air": Stream

June 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

NNAMDÏ Announces New Album Please Have a Seat, Shares Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale