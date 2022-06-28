NNAMDÏ Announces New Album Please Have a Seat, Shares Fall 2022 Tour Dates

NNAMDÏ has readied a new album called Please Have a Seat, and he’s already mapped out a run of tour dates for the record. What’s more, ahead of the LP’s October 7th release date, the multi-instrumentalist has shared first single, “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous.”

Please Have a Seat marks NNAMDÏ’s first album for his new label, Secretly Canadian. The prolific Chicago musician wrote, produced, and performed all 14 of the project’s tracks himself, part of a concerted effort to slow down and take in a moment. “I realized I never take time to just sit and take in where I’m at,” NNAMDÏ said in a statement. “It’s just nice to not be on ‘Go, Go, Go!’ mode, and reevaluate where I wanted to go musically. I wanted to be present.”

NNAMDÏ’s 15-date tour kicks off October 18th in Davenport, Iowa and takes the artist to Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up November 5th in Nashville. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, July 1st.

In “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous,” NNAMDÏ attempts to reconcile the pros and cons of fame over a slinky, back and forth beat. “I don’t really wanna be famous/ I just want a million new faces,” he raps. “I don’t really wanna be ogled at/ I just wanna hang with models, stat.” Watch the sarcastic song’s Austin Vesley-directed video below, and scroll onward for Please Have a Seat‘s artwork and tracklist.

Back in November, NNAMDÏ released the EP Are You Happy. His last full-length was 2020’s BRAT.

Please Have a Seat Artwork:

Please Have a Seat Tracklist:

01. Ready to Run

02. Armoire

03. Dibs

04. Touchdown

05. Grounded

06. I Don’t Wanna Be Famous

07. ANXIOUS EATER

08. Anti

09. Dedication

10. Smart Ass

11. Benched

12. Careful

13. Lifted

14. Somedays

NNAMDÏ 2022 Tour Dates:

10/18 — Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel

10/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

10/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

10/22 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/24 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

10/25 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

10/26 — Montreal, QC @ Diving Bell Social Club

10/27 — Johnson, VT @ Northern Vermont University

10/28 — Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

10/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

11/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

11/02 — Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

11/03 — Durham, NC @ Pinhook

11/04 — Atlanta, GA @ 529

11/05 — Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR