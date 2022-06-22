Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nova Twins Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

Consequence's Artist of the Month for June will be embarking on their first headlining stateside tour

Nova Twins tour
Nova Twins, photo by Federica Burelli
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 22, 2022 | 2:24pm ET

    UK duo Nova Twins, who were just named Consequence‘s Artist of the Month for June, have announced their first-ever North American headlining tour. Minneapolis act Gully Boys will provide support on the jaunt.

    The 11-date tour will see Nova Twins hitting major cities across North America, kicking off with a September 27th show at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles and wrapping up with an October 16th gig at Bowery Ballroom in New York City. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 24th) via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale for select cities starting on Thursday (June 23rd) using the code DAZZLE.

    Nova Twins are touring in support of their new album, Supernova, which blends nu-metal, hip-hop, and alt-rock into a truly unique sound. The LP just landed on Heavy Consequence’s mid-year list of the Top Metal & Rock Albums of 2022 (So Far).

    Advertisement

    In our recent interview with the duo, singer-guitarist Amy Love told us, “As a rock band ourselves — an alt band — we weren’t accepted into the industry straight away,” Love tells us in the video interview above. “We’d play shows and it would go off and it was amazing, but in terms of the industry, they would basically say to us that we need to be more hip hop, we need to be more R&B. It was always just, because of the way we looked, a ‘you don’t belong here’ kind of thing.”

    Nova Twins interview
     Editor's Pick
    Artist of the Month Nova Twins Are Here to Save the Day

    Along with being named our Artist of the Month, Nova Twins provided Consequence with an exclusive track-by-track breakdown of Supernova, giving us the inside scoop on each track on the album, including standout cuts like “Cleopatra,” “Choose Your Fighter” and “Sleep Paralysis.”

    Check out the full list of Nova Twins’ upcoming North American tour dates below, followed by our recent video interview with members Amy Love and Georgia South.

    Advertisement

    Nova Twins Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates with Gully Boys:
    09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
    09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
    09/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
    10/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
    10/02 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
    10/05 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
    10/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
    10/09 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
    10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar
    10/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
    10/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

    Nova Twins tour poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the hollywood vampires johnny depp euoropean tour 2023 alice cooper joe perry

The Hollywood Vampires (Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry) Reunite and Announce Tour

June 22, 2022

ashe rae new album angry woman new single video

Ashe Announces New Album Rae, Shares New Single "Angry Woman": Stream

June 22, 2022

santigold the holified tour 2022 dates tickets buy

Santigold Unveils 2022 "The Holified Tour"

June 22, 2022

Peaches Extends "The Teaches of Peaches" 20th Anniversary Tour

June 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nova Twins Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale