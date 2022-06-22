Nova Twins Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

UK duo Nova Twins, who were just named Consequence‘s Artist of the Month for June, have announced their first-ever North American headlining tour. Minneapolis act Gully Boys will provide support on the jaunt.

The 11-date tour will see Nova Twins hitting major cities across North America, kicking off with a September 27th show at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles and wrapping up with an October 16th gig at Bowery Ballroom in New York City. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 24th) via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale for select cities starting on Thursday (June 23rd) using the code DAZZLE.

Nova Twins are touring in support of their new album, Supernova, which blends nu-metal, hip-hop, and alt-rock into a truly unique sound. The LP just landed on Heavy Consequence’s mid-year list of the Top Metal & Rock Albums of 2022 (So Far).

Advertisement

In our recent interview with the duo, singer-guitarist Amy Love told us, “As a rock band ourselves — an alt band — we weren’t accepted into the industry straight away,” Love tells us in the video interview above. “We’d play shows and it would go off and it was amazing, but in terms of the industry, they would basically say to us that we need to be more hip hop, we need to be more R&B. It was always just, because of the way we looked, a ‘you don’t belong here’ kind of thing.”

Along with being named our Artist of the Month, Nova Twins provided Consequence with an exclusive track-by-track breakdown of Supernova, giving us the inside scoop on each track on the album, including standout cuts like “Cleopatra,” “Choose Your Fighter” and “Sleep Paralysis.”

Check out the full list of Nova Twins’ upcoming North American tour dates below, followed by our recent video interview with members Amy Love and Georgia South.

Advertisement

Nova Twins Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates with Gully Boys:

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

09/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

10/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

10/02 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

10/09 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar

10/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

10/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom