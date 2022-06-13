Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Fest 2022: Second Weekend Added, The Black Keys and Alanis Morissette Headlining

Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival is coming back for another round. The Pearl Jam frontman has revealed the lineup for Ohana Encore, the second weekend of his annual shindig, with The Black Keys, Alanis Morissette, HAIM, and — of course — Vedder himself headlining.

Ohana Encore will take place at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, on October 8th and 9th, the weekend after its first go around. In addition to the headliners mentioned above, the second weekend will include performances by Band of Horses, The Roots, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Julieta Venegas, Afghan Whigs, The Front Bottoms, Amos Lee, Amyl & The Sniffers, Marcus King, Iceage, Painted Shield, Pluralone, Hamilton Leithauser, Charlotte Lawrence, Illuminati Hotties, Trousdale, Seratones, Jaime Wyatt, and Jonny Roundhouse.

Pre-sale for Ohana Encore begins this Thursday, June 16th, at 10:00 a.m. PST, and remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on the 17th at 10:00 a.m. PST. Ticket options include Single Day GA, Single Day VIP, Weekend GA, Weekend VIP, and Ultimate VIP. For all ticketing and pre-sale information, head to Ohana Fest’s website. Check out the lineup poster below.

The first weekend of Ohana Fest will include performances from Jack White, Stevie Nicks, P!nk, St. Vincent, Brittany Howard, and more. Before he heads to the festival, Vedder will continue his current tour with Pearl Jam; read our recap of the opening night here, and get tickets for the remaining shows over at Ticketmaster.

Editor’s Note: Visit our new Live section to stay up to date on the latest tour announcements and festival news. Also sign up for our live music newsletter for access to exclusive pre-sale codes and more.