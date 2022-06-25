Menu
Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen Dedicate “Fuck You” Performance to Supreme Court Justices: Watch

"So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," Rodrgio said prior to the collaborative performance at Glastonbury

Olivia Rodrigo with Lily Allen at Glastonbury
Olivia Rodrigo with Lily Allen at Glastonbury (photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
June 25, 2022 | 6:17pm ET

    Olivia Rodrigo was the latest Glastonbury performer to use her massive platform over the weekend to rebuke the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end access to safe abortions. In doing so, she was joined by fellow pop singer, Lily Allen, to perform a rendition of the latter’s classic track, “Fuck You.”

    “I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo stated. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.”

    Rodrigo proceeded to name off the five justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. “We hate you!” she declared, as Allen raised a middle finger in solidarity.

    Allen originally wrote “Fuck You” in 2009 about the conservative parties leading the UK and US at the time.

    Rodrigo joined fellow Glastonbury performers Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers who use their respective sets this weekend to speak out about the Supreme Court’s decision. Eilish called it “a really really dark day for women,” while Bridgers led the festival in a chant of, “Fuck the Supreme Court!”

