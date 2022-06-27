Menu
Ozzy Osbourne Is Set to Install Bat Boxes at His UK Home

Ozzy once bit the head off a bat, but now hopes to protect the species at his UK mansion

ozzy osbourne bat boxes
Ozzy Osbourne (photo by David Brendan Hall)
June 27, 2022 | 11:40am ET

    Ozzy Osbourne, who infamously bit the head off a bat onstage, has applied to install bat boxes at his Buckinghamshire home.

    As previously reported, Ozzy and his wife Sharon have decided to move from Los Angeles back to the UK due to excessive taxes in California. Ozzy’s Buckinghamshire mansion — set to be his new permanent residence — is being equipped with a “rehabilitation wing” to aid in his health. He’s also making some rather unexpected additions.

    Per Buckinghamshire Live, the Osbournes have applied to install bat boxes at the home. The Prince of Darkness is infamous for once biting the head off a bat during a concert in 1982, mistaking it for a rubber toy. Perhaps in an effort to atone for the incident, Ozzy is now looking to aid the creatures, as bat boxes serve to protect bats and their babies from predators and cold temperatures.

    Related Video

    Speaking of bats, Ozzy just announced his new album and shared the title track, “Patient No. 9,” accompanied by a music video that begins with animation of fluttering bats against the moon. The guest-laden record was again produced by Andrew Watt and is set to arrive September 9th.

    Ozzy Osbourne new album
     Editor's Pick
    Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album Patient Number 9, Unveils Title Track Featuring Jeff Beck: Stream

    The album announcement and new song came just over a week after Ozzy underwent a major neck surgery that Sharon Osbourne said was “really going to determine the rest of his life.” After being discharged from the hospital, the metal icon went on to say: “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

    As of now, Ozzy is currently slated to return to the road in early 2023 for a UK/European tour with support from Judas Priest.

