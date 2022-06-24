Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album Patient Number 9, Unveils Title Track Featuring Jeff Beck: Stream

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his new album, titled Patient Number 9. In advance of its September 9th release date, the Prince of Darkness has unveiled the title track, featuring guitar work by fellow rock legend Jeff Beck.

Along with Beck, the epic seven-minute song boasts an all-star cast of musicians that includes Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo on bass, Zakk Wylde on guitars and keyboards, and producer Andrew Watt on backing vocals, guitars, and keyboards.

In addition to the above musicians, the album Patient Number 9 includes guest lead guitarists Eric Clapton, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, as well as session work from Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

A Todd McFarlane-directed music video for the title track is set to premiere at 10 a.m. ET on Friday (June 24th), with a teaser showing a mix of live-action dramatic shots of Ozzy with spooky animation.

The album announcement and new song arrive a little more than a week after Ozzy underwent a major neck surgery that his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne said was “really going to determine the rest of his life.” After being discharged from the hospital, the metal icon stated, “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

Pre-orders for Patient Number 9 are available in various formats at Ozzy’s official webstore. Stream the title track in full below, followed by the teaser for the music video (which will turn into the full video at 10 a.m. ET on Friday). See the album artwork and tracklist below, as well.

Patient Number 9 Artwork:

Patient Number 9 Tracklist:

01. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)

02. Immortal (feat. Mike McCready)

03. Parasite (feat. Zakk Wylde)

04. No Escape From Now (feat. Tony Iommi)

05. One of Those Days (feat. Eric Clapton)

06. A Thousand Shades (feat. Jeff Beck)

07. Mr. Darkness (feat. Zakk Wylde)

08. Nothing Feels Right (feat. Zakk Wylde)

09. Evil Shuffle (feat. Zakk Wylde)

10. Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi)

11. Dead and Gone

12. God Only Knows

13. Darkside Blues