Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album Viva Las Vengeance, 40-Date Arena Tour

Check out the album's lead single

Panic at the Disco 2022
Panic! at the Disco, photo by Alex Stoddard
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 1, 2022 | 10:05am ET

    Panic! At the Disco has announced a new album called Viva Las Vengeance, which will be supported by a 40-date worldwide arena tour. As a preview, Brendon Urie has shared the album’s title track, which doubles as its lead single. Watch the accompanying music video, directed by Brendan Walter, below.

    Due out on August 19th, Viva Las Vengeance marks P!ATD’s seventh album to date and follows 2018’s Pray for the Wicked. This time around, Urie cut everything live to tape in Los Angeles alongside his friends and production partners, Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola.

    Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Urie explained in a statement. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    To support the release, Urie will head out on “The Viva Las Vengeance Tour” starting in September. The extensive outing begins in North America with a run of arena shows running through the end of October, with MARINA and Beach Bunny taking turns as the opening act. A UK/European leg follows in early 2023. Check out the full schedule below.

    Tickets will go on sale for the North American dates starting Wednesday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while European dates follow on Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster (you can find individual ticket links to all of the shows below).

    With each ticket sold across both legs, one dollar will be donated to P!ATD’s Highest Hopes Foundation, a fund which supports organizations that advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

    Advertisement

    Viva Las Vengeance Artwork:

    Panic at the Disco Viva Las Vengeance

    Panic! at the Disco 2022-23 Tour Dates:
    09/08 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center * (Tix)
    09/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center * (Tix)
    09/11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena * (Tix)
    09/13 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center * (Tix)
    09/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center * (Tix)
    09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ^ (Tix)
    09/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^ (Tix)
    09/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^ (Tix)
    09/21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ^ (Tix)
    09/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^ (Tix)
    09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^ (Tix)
    09/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^ (Tix)
    09/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^ (Tix)
    09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^ (Tix)
    10/01 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^ (Tix)
    10/02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^ (Tix)
    10/04 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena ^ (Tix)
    10/05 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^ (Tix)
    10/07 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena ^ (Tix)
    10/08 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^ (Tix)
    10/09 – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center # (Tix)
    10/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^ (Tix)
    10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena ^ (Tix)
    10/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^ (Tix)
    10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena # (Tix)
    10/19 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^ (Tix)
    10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^ (Tix)
    10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center ^ (Tix)
    10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^ (Tix)
    2/20/23 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener  Stadthalle (Tix)
    2/21/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle (Tix)
    2/23/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena (Tix)
    2/24/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena (Tix)
    2/25/23 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy (Tix)
    2/28/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis (Tix)
    3/1/23 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena (Tix)
    3/3/23 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro (Tix)
    3/4/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)
    3/6/23 – London, UK @ The O2 (Tix)
    3/10/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena (Tix)

    ^ = w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers
    * = w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers
    # = w/ MARINA & Little Image

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Marcus King 2022

Marcus King Announces North American Headlining Tour

May 31, 2022

crowbar spirit adrift

Crowbar Announce Summer 2022 US Tour with Spirit Adrift

May 31, 2022

sudan archives fall 2022 north american tour dates

Sudan Archives Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour

May 31, 2022

Jimmy Eat World 2022 Fall Tour Dates Charly Bliss Tickets Shows

Jimmy Eat World Announce Fall 2022 Tour

May 31, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album Viva Las Vengeance, 40-Date Arena Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale