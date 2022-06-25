Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Paul McCartney Brings Out Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen at Glastonbury: Watch

Marking Grohl's first live appearance since Taylor Hawkins' passing earlier this year

Paul McCartney with Dave Grohl
Paul McCartney with Dave Grohl (photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 25, 2022 | 7:22pm ET

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Olivia Rodrigo with Lily Allen at Glastonbury

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen Dedicate "Fuck You" Performance to Supreme Court Justices: Watch

June 25, 2022

cyndi lauper sally's pigeons (2022 redux)

Cyndi Lauper Shares "Sally's Pigeons (Redux 2022)," Update of 1993 Abortion Song: Stream

June 25, 2022

rage against the machine abortion pledge

Rage Against the Machine Pledge $475,000 to Abortion Rights

June 25, 2022

billie eilish depp heard

Billie Eilish Slams Internet for Depp v. Heard Obsession: "Who Fucking Gives a Fuck?"

June 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paul McCartney Brings Out Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen at Glastonbury: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale