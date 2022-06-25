Paul McCartney Brings Out Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen at Glastonbury: Watch

As if Paul McCartney’s return to Glastonbury wasn’t a big enough deal, the former Beatle brought along two fellow music legends to accompany him on stage during his Saturday night headlining set.

In what marked his first live appearance since the passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in March, Dave Grohl joined McCartney on stage to perform The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There” and Wings’ “Band on the Run.”

Just minutes later, Bruce Springsteen reunited with McCartney on stage to perform “Glory Days.” (The two previously performed the song together earlier this month during McCartney’s stadium gig in New Jersey.)

Saturday’s set marked McCartney’s second time headlining Glastonbury, following his inaugural appearance in 2004. In doing so, the 80-year-old became the oldest musician even to headline the festival.

DAVE GROHL IS ON STAGE WITH PAUL MCCARTNEY. #GLASTONBURY pic.twitter.com/fwlzKF25Wp — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) June 25, 2022