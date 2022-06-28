Samia, Rafaella Form Supergroup Peach Fuzz, Announce Can Mary Dood the Moon? EP

Peach Fuzz, the new indie rock supergroup from Samia, Rafaella, Sara L’Abriola, and Victoria Zaro, have announced their debut EP Can Mary Dood the Moon? It’s out July 22nd via Psychic Hotline, and as a preview, the quartet have shared lead single “Hey Dood.”

The four-track EP was produced by Sachi DiSerafino (Joy Again), Jake Luppen (Hippo Campus, Lupin), and Caleb Hinz (Baby Boys). “Hey Dood” is the EP opener, setting the mood with jaunty ode to social anxiety. “Working up the confidence/ Without any competence,” the Four Fuzzes sing, “I got this.”

Unfortunately, the catchy chorus reveals a party disaster, as the narrator attempts to break the ice with a stranger but only manages to come up with awkward nonsense: “Hey Dood/ I’m thinking that maybe you might know my cousin (Hillary)/ My bad, I knew you didn’t/ But I had to say something (talk to me).”

Check out “Hey Dood” below, and scroll onwards to find the artwork and tracklist for Can Mary Dood the Moon? Pre-orders for the EP are ongoing.

Can Mary Dood the Moon? Artwork:

Can Mary Dood the Moon? Tracklist:

01. Hey Dood

02. Shaking the Can

03. I Saw the Moon

04. Mary’s Gone Crackers