Peaches Extends “The Teaches of Peaches” 20th Anniversary Tour

Peaches is taking another bite out of The Teaches of Peaches 20th anniversary tour with more North American dates cropping up in August.

Following a run of previously announced European dates in July, the second leg will kick off with two nights in Los Angeles on August 12th. The new route takes her east via Las Vegas, Denver, Minneapolis, and Chicago to a full East Coast stretch that includes Philadelphia; Washington, DC; and Atlanta. After stops in New Orleans and Orlando, the tour wraps in Miami on August 30th. “Special guests” are teased on the tour poster, seen below, but yet to be announced.

Tickets will be first available through artist and VIP package pre-sales opening on Wednesday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale opens up on Thursday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time (using the code DAZZLE). Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

The first North American leg of the Canadian artist’s “Teaches of Peaches” anniversary tour recently concluded with an “extravagant performance” at Boston’s House of Blues on May 29th that Consequence deemed was “just as extra as you’d expect.” Check out the full recap and exclusive photos from the show here.

Peaches 2022 Tour Dates:

06/26 – Dublin, IE @ Mother Pride Block Party

07/01 – Porto, PT @ LGBT+ Music Festival

07/09 – Bilboa, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/13 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

07/15 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Welcome to the Village Festival

07/16 – Graz, AT @ Elevate Festival

07/22 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt

08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

08/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ AREA15

08/15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

08/17 – Denver, CO @ Summit

08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

08/20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

08/21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

08/25 – Richmond, VA @ The National

08/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

08/27 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

08/29 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

08/30 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

09/01 – Campo Pequeno, PT @ Kalorama Festival