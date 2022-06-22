Menu
Peaches Extends “The Teaches of Peaches” 20th Anniversary Tour

The new dates stretch across North America in August

Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
June 22, 2022 | 11:38am ET

    Peaches is taking another bite out of The Teaches of Peaches 20th anniversary tour with more North American dates cropping up in August.

    Following a run of previously announced European dates in July, the second leg will kick off with two nights in Los Angeles on August 12th. The new route takes her east via Las Vegas, Denver, Minneapolis, and Chicago to a full East Coast stretch that includes Philadelphia; Washington, DC; and Atlanta. After stops in New Orleans and Orlando, the tour wraps in Miami on August 30th. “Special guests” are teased on the tour poster, seen below, but yet to be announced.

    Tickets will be first available through artist and VIP package pre-sales opening on Wednesday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale opens up on Thursday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time (using the code DAZZLE). Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    The first North American leg of the Canadian artist’s “Teaches of Peaches” anniversary tour recently concluded with an “extravagant performance” at Boston’s House of Blues on May 29th that Consequence deemed was “just as extra as you’d expect.” Check out the full recap and exclusive photos from the show here.

    Peaches 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/26 – Dublin, IE @ Mother Pride Block Party
    07/01 – Porto, PT @ LGBT+ Music Festival
    07/09 – Bilboa, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
    07/13 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
    07/15 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Welcome to the Village Festival
    07/16 – Graz, AT @ Elevate Festival
    07/22 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt
    08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
    08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
    08/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ AREA15
    08/15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    08/17 – Denver, CO @ Summit
    08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
    08/20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    08/21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    08/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    08/25 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    08/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    08/27 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
    08/29 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
    08/30 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
    09/01 – Campo Pequeno, PT @ Kalorama Festival

    Peaches Teaches of Peaches 20th Anniversary Tour Poster New Dates August 2022 Tickets

