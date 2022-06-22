Peaches Extends “The Teaches of Peaches” 20th Anniversary Tour

Peaches is taking another bite out of The Teaches of Peaches 20th anniversary tour with more North American dates cropping up in August.
Following a run of previously announced European dates in July, the second leg will kick off with two nights in Los Angeles on August 12th. The new route takes her east via Las Vegas, Denver, Minneapolis, and Chicago to a full East Coast stretch that includes Philadelphia; Washington, DC; and Atlanta. After stops in New Orleans and Orlando, the tour wraps in Miami on August 30th. “Special guests” are teased on the tour poster, seen below, but yet to be announced.
Tickets will be first available through artist and VIP package pre-sales opening on Wednesday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale opens up on Thursday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time (using the code DAZZLE). Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.
The first North American leg of the Canadian artist’s “Teaches of Peaches” anniversary tour recently concluded with an “extravagant performance” at Boston’s House of Blues on May 29th that Consequence deemed was “just as extra as you’d expect.” Check out the full recap and exclusive photos from the show here.
Peaches 2022 Tour Dates:
06/26 – Dublin, IE @ Mother Pride Block Party
07/01 – Porto, PT @ LGBT+ Music Festival
07/09 – Bilboa, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/13 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
07/15 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Welcome to the Village Festival
07/16 – Graz, AT @ Elevate Festival
07/22 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt
08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
08/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ AREA15
08/15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
08/17 – Denver, CO @ Summit
08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
08/20 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
08/21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
08/25 – Richmond, VA @ The National
08/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
08/27 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
08/29 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
08/30 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
09/01 – Campo Pequeno, PT @ Kalorama Festival