Peaches Wraps Up North American Leg of Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour: Photos

Check out the highlights from the wild performance

Peaches Teaches of Peaches Tour
Photo by Jen Vesp
June 2, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Electropop provocateur Peaches is in the midst of “The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour,” a slightly belated celebration of The Teaches of Peaches’ 20th birthday. The Canadian artist wrapped up the North American leg of her tour at the House of Blues in Boston on Sunday (May 29th); check out pictures of the show below via photographer Jen Vesp.

    The extravagant performance was just as extra as you’d expect for the anniversary of the album that graced us with iconic jams like “Fuck the Pain Away” and “AA XXX.” Multiple costume changes — including a lack of costume at some points — and plenty of crowd work electrified the House of Blues. When Peaches is in town, best rename the venue House of Pinks.

    2000’s The Teaches of Peaches was the artist’s second studio album and the first to be released under the moniker of Peaches. The record is known for its danceability, style, and sexiness, and is credited as being a defining statement in the subgenera of electroclash. “I set out to explore queerness as a right. As a standard!” Peaches recently told Consequence about the album. “To question pop status quo.” You can find her full thoughts, as well as a breakdown of The Teaches of Peaches track by track, at our exclusive feature here.

    Next, Peaches will take on Europe. “The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour” extends through June, with select festival dates filling out the rest of 2022; pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Check out the outrageous pictures from the Boston gig below.

    Photo Gallery:

    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp
    Peaches, photo by Jen Vesp

