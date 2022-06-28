Pearl Jam Announce Live Album Gigaton (Tour Edition)

Pearl Jam are expanding their latest album with Gigaton (Tour Edition), a new project that includes the original LP as well as 11 Gigaton live cuts. The album hits streaming services on July 8th and will be available as a limited-edition LP/CD combo in independent record stores, while members of the Pearl Jam Ten Club can order it as a standalone CD.

Pearl Jam unveiled Gigaton in 2020, and like most artists, they’ve had a sporadic, COVID-willing touring schedule ever since. Earlier this year, when drummer Matt Cameron came down with the virus, everyone from Josh Klinghoffer, Richard Stuveru, original drummer Dave Krusen, and numerous young fans filled in behind the kit to keep the tour going — until bassist Jeff Ament got sick as well. In better news, the band more recently brought a terminally ill fan up onstage for a special moment during a June 21st show in Berlin.

Pre-orders for Gigaton (Tour Edition) are ongoing. Check out the tracklist for the live album below, and revist our recap of Pearl Jam’s 2022 tour kickoff show here. The band has more shows on the books for September, and remaining tickets are on sale now via Ticektmaster.

Gigaton (Tour Edition) Tracklist:

Original Album LP

01. Who Ever Said

02. Superblood Wolfmoon

03. Dance of the Clairvoyants

04. Quick Escape

05. Alright

06. Seven O’Clock

07. Never Destination

08. Take the Long Way

09. Buckle Up

10. Comes Then Goes

11. Retrograde

12. River Cross

Gigaton-Live CD

01. Superblood Wolfmoon (Live)

02. Dance of the Clairvoyants (Live)

03. Quick Escape (Live)

04. Seven O’Clock (Live)

05. Alright (Live)

06. Never Destination (Live)

07. Take the Long Way (Live)

08. Buckle Up (Live)

09. Comes Then Goes (Live)

10. Retrograde (Live)

11. River Cross (Live)

Pearl Jam 2022 Tour Dates:

06/28 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle ^

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena &

07/08 – London, UK @ BTS Hyde Park

07/09 – London, UK @ BTS Hyde Park

07/12 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena ^

07/14 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena ^

07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/20 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle ^

07/22 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

07/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome +

07/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome +

09/01 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre *

09/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

09/06 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre *

09/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/14 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion *

09/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

09/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *

09/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

^ = w/ White Reaper

& = w/ IDLES

+ = w/ Shame

* = w/ Pluralone