Pearl Jam Announce Live Album Gigaton (Tour Edition)

Featuring 11 live recordings of songs from their latest album

Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz
June 28, 2022 | 9:26am ET

    Pearl Jam are expanding their latest album with Gigaton (Tour Edition), a new project that includes the original LP as well as 11 Gigaton live cuts. The album hits streaming services on July 8th and will be available as a limited-edition LP/CD combo in independent record stores, while members of the Pearl Jam Ten Club can order it as a standalone CD.

    Pearl Jam unveiled Gigaton in 2020, and like most artists, they’ve had a sporadic, COVID-willing touring schedule ever since. Earlier this year, when drummer Matt Cameron came down with the virus, everyone from Josh Klinghoffer, Richard Stuveru, original drummer Dave Krusen, and numerous young fans filled in behind the kit to keep the tour going — until bassist Jeff Ament got sick as well. In better news, the band more recently brought a terminally ill fan up onstage for a special moment during a June 21st show in Berlin.

    Pre-orders for Gigaton (Tour Edition) are ongoing. Check out the tracklist for the live album below, and revist our recap of Pearl Jam’s 2022 tour kickoff show here. The band has more shows on the books for September, and remaining tickets are on sale now via Ticektmaster.

    Gigaton (Tour Edition) Tracklist:
    Original Album LP
    01. Who Ever Said
    02. Superblood Wolfmoon
    03. Dance of the Clairvoyants
    04. Quick Escape
    05. Alright
    06. Seven O’Clock
    07. Never Destination
    08. Take the Long Way
    09. Buckle Up
    10. Comes Then Goes
    11. Retrograde
    12. River Cross

    Gigaton-Live CD
    01. Superblood Wolfmoon (Live)
    02. Dance of the Clairvoyants (Live)
    03. Quick Escape (Live)
    04. Seven O’Clock (Live)
    05. Alright  (Live)
    06. Never Destination (Live)
    07. Take the Long Way (Live)
    08. Buckle Up (Live)
    09. Comes Then Goes (Live)
    10. Retrograde (Live)
    11. River Cross (Live)

    Pearl Jam 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/28 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle ^
    06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
    07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena &
    07/08 – London, UK @ BTS Hyde Park
    07/09 – London, UK @ BTS Hyde Park
    07/12 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena ^
    07/14 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena ^
    07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
    07/20 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle ^
    07/22 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^
    07/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome +
    07/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome +
    09/01 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre *
    09/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *
    09/06 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre *
    09/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
    09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
    09/14 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion *
    09/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
    09/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *
    09/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *
    09/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

    ^ = w/ White Reaper
    & = w/ IDLES
    + = w/ Shame
    * = w/ Pluralone

