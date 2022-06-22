Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard and Ani DiFranco Connect on New Song “Disorders”: Stream

Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard and fellow ’90s icon Ani DiFranco have teamed up for a new charity single entitled “Disorders” in support of women’s rights to reproductive health care.

“Disorders” starts off with soft guitars accompanying DiFranco’s lyrics taking on the patriarchy: “Watching you weaponize/ Your ejaculations.” Before the track is done, however, thrashing electric guitars and pounding drums match her impassioned vocals.

All proceeds go to the National Network of Abortion Funds, which serves to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access for those who need it the most.

“With the imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade, women in every Republican stronghold in this country are left treading in a sea of unnecessary suffering, just trying to keep their heads above water,” DiFranco explained in a press release. “Poor women will be drowned by the score. That is why this track is a fundraiser for abortion access — to help women who don’t have resources but who desperately need abortions.”

She continued, “I am so grateful for men like Stone, Skerik, Stanton — not just for the blessing of this track and the honor of being invited into it, but for actually seeing women in their full humanity and being willing to stand with them.”

In May, Politico published the first draft majority opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization stating that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.” In response, a number of musicians spoke up in support of reproductive rights, including Rage Against the Machine, Phoebe Bridgers, Margo Price, Amanda Shires, and Maggie Rogers.

Gossard originally recorded a demo of “Disorders” with saxophonist Skerik six years ago before the latter artist “had the epiphany” to recruit DiFranco for the track. “Ani’s fierce melodic independence and her visceral in-the-moment vocal performance took this track to a much higher plane,” Gossard said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have been part of this song and to have had the chance to collaborate with this incredible group of artists.”

DiFranco added, “What showed up was a killer track with an evocative guitar hook, a shape, a vibe, a bombastic balls-to-the-wall outro. I marveled that anyone could record a song that sounded so cohesive and fully realized with no melody or lyric to guide it. I felt instantly inspired and honored. I was invited to sing about whatever I wanted.”

Listen to Stone Gossard and Ani DiFranco’s “Disorders” below.