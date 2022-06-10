Pharrell Releases “Cash In Cash Out” with Tyler, the Creator and 21 Savage: Stream

Pharrell Williams has delivered “Cash In Cash Out,” his new collaborative single featuring Tyler, the Creator and 21 Savage. Stream it below.

The track was initially announced by Pharrell on May 31st via Instagram, and later teased with a snippet of 21 Savage’s verse via TikTok. The heavy-hitting track pays off its high expectations in full though, with an incomparable, winning chemistry between its three stars. It’s the first time the Grammy-winning producer and 21 Savage have appeared together on a song, though the Atlanta rapper openly shared his admiration for Williams when he dubbed him the “king of drip” in January via Twitter.

The history between Pharrell and Tyler spans nearly the entire existence of the latter’s career, all the way back to “IFHY” on 2013’s WOLF. The elder producer has appeared on every Tyler album since, last showing up on “Juggernaut” for 2021’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. Their most recent team-up took place on the Pharrell-produced “Come On, Let’s Go” off Bathing Ape founder Nigo’s 2022 effort I Know NIGO.

Tyler is also notably appearing at Pharrell’s 2022 now-relocated, DC-based Something in the Water Festival on Juneteenth weekend. The roster includes Pharrell with special guests Clipse, Justin Timberlake, SZA, Q-Tip, plus Run the Jewels, Anderson .Paak, Usher, and more. Secure your passes today via Ticketmaster.

With “Cash In Cash Out” and a stacked Something in the Water lineup, Williams shows he’s just warming up for the summer after a notably prolific spring, in which he produced almost all of Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry and contributed vocals to “Neck & Wrist” alongside JAY-Z. He also guested on Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You cut “Movie Stars” and produced the partial-title track “Mr. Morale” on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

Meanwhile, 21 has been cruising into the summer behind Latto’s “Wheelie” after kicking off the year on J.I.D’s “Surround Sound,” with both earning Consequence‘s Rap Song of the Week title. Tyler earned the same distinction for his unearthed A$AP Rocky collab “Lost and Found Freestyle 2019” in March. Following a string of European and Pacific tour dates this summer, Tyler will headline Philadelphia’s Made in America 2022 in September. Seats are available now via Ticketmaster.