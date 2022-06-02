Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Phil Lesh, Jeff Tweedy, and Nels Cline Will Bring Supergroup PHILCO to Sacred Rose Festival: Exclusive

A Grateful Dead-Wilco supergroup is headlining the Chicago festival

phil lesh jeff tweedy nels cline philco sacred rose
Jeff Tweedy (photo by Gina Reis), Phil Lesh (photo by Ben Kaye), and Nels Cline (YouTube)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 2, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Chicago’s brand-new Sacred Rose Festival had previously-announced “Phil Lesh and Friends” as a headlining act, but now we know which friends will be joining the Grateful Dead bassist: Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and Nels Cline, who will perform with Lesh as part of a supergroup appropriately nicknamed PHILCO.

    Along with a backing band comprised of Jeff Chimenti (Dead & Co), Karl Denson (Rolling Stones), John Molo (Phil Lesh & Friends), Stu Allen (Phil Lesh & Friends), Grahame Lesh (Phil Lesh & Friends), and Elliott Peck (Midnight North), PHILCO will take the stage at Sacred Rose on Friday, August 26th.

    Tweedy expressed his excitement about the collaboration in a statement:

    “Nels and I are honored to be asked to join Phil and Friends for Sacred Rose,” Tweedy said. “There has been so much about Phil and the Dead to be inspired by over the years, from their longtime musical brotherhood to their wonderful and incomparable music, to their relentless touring and longevity. But perhaps the biggest inspiration is their dedication to the community that has grown up around them. This is a trait that we in Wilco deeply appreciate and have aimed to emulate over the years. There’s nothing better than playing music with your friends, for your friends.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Sacred Rose won’t be the first time that members of Wilco and the Grateful Dead crossed paths. Way back in 1999, Wilco and Lesh performed the Grateful Dead’s “Ripple” at a live show, and in 2016, the band covered “St. Stephen” with Bob Weir. Then, in 2019, Lesh and his band performed their own rendition of Wilco’s “Misunderstood.”

    The inaugural Sacred Rose Festival takes over Chicagoland’s SeatGeek Stadium Campus from Friday, August 26th to Sunday, August 28th. PHILCO will be joined by the likes of Animal Collective, Khruangbin, The War On Drugs, and Black Pumas at the festival. Tickets are on sale now on Sacred Rose’s website

    Wilco just released the double album Cruel Country. In addition to Sacred Rose, the band will perform at BeachLife Ranch Festival in September. They also have a slew of headlining dates coming up. Tickets to all of their shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    sacred rose 2022 lineup poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Hall and Oates

Hall & Oates, Wilco, Brandi Carlile to Play BeachLife Ranch Festival

May 24, 2022

Dethklok

Dethklok and Run the Jewels Top the Bill for 2022 Adult Swim Festival Block Party

May 18, 2022

MCR Jack White Fall Out Boy

Music Midtown 2022: Jack White, MCR, Fall Out Boy, and More to Play Atlanta Fest

May 17, 2022

Chemical Brothers, M.I.A., Flume, Jamie xx to Play Inaugural Portola Music Festival in San Francisco

May 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Phil Lesh, Jeff Tweedy, and Nels Cline Will Bring Supergroup PHILCO to Sacred Rose Festival: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale