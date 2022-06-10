<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Phoebe Bridgers catches back up with Kyle Meredith to update us on her recent happenings.

Related Video

The singer-songwriter first discusses her single “Sidelines” — one of our favorite songs of the year so far — and its involvement with Conversations with Friends, making definitive statements in songs and having to stand behind them to some degree forever, and what she’s up to with her Saddest Factory record label.

Bridgers also talks about teaming with Jack Antonoff to cover The Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love” for the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, and her gig opening for The Rolling Stones later this month.(Get tickets to all Bridgers’ upcoming dates here!)

Advertisement

Listen to Bridgers catch up with Meredith above or via the YouTube player below.After that, don’t forget to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.