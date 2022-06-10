Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Phoebe Bridgers on Her New Carpenters Cover with Jack Antonoff for Minions Soundtrack

The singer-songwriter talks about "Sidelines," MUNA, and upcoming music plans

Phoebe Bridgers sidelines jack antonoff the rolling stones minions soundtrack sidelines Kyle Meredith With
Kyle Meredith With Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Melissa Menzinger
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
June 10, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Phoebe Bridgers catches back up with Kyle Meredith to update us on her recent happenings.

    Related Video

    The singer-songwriter first discusses her single “Sidelines” — one of our favorite songs of the year so far — and its involvement with Conversations with Friends, making definitive statements in songs and having to stand behind them to some degree forever, and what she’s up to with her Saddest Factory record label.

    Bridgers also talks about teaming with Jack Antonoff to cover The Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love” for the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, and her gig opening for The Rolling Stones later this month.(Get tickets to all Bridgers’ upcoming dates here!)

    Advertisement

    Listen to Bridgers catch up with Meredith above or via the YouTube player below.After that, don’t forget to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

jewel freewheelin woman kyle meredith with podcast interview photo by Dana Trippe

Jewel on Freewheelin’ Woman, Covering Maggie Rogers, Mental Health Activism

June 8, 2022

Finneas Naked BJ Novak Billie Eilish interview podcast The Kids Are Dying

FINNEAS on “Naked," Scoring for B.J. Novak, and “Getting Back to Work with Billie”

June 6, 2022

Howard Jones dialogue kyle meredith with

Howard Jones on Dialogue, Optimism, and His Upcoming Tour with Midge Ure

June 3, 2022

the wild things kyle meredith with pete townshend photo by marcus maschwitz

The Wild Things on Working with Pete Townshend, Concept Albums, and Face Crystals

June 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Phoebe Bridgers on Her New Carpenters Cover with Jack Antonoff for Minions Soundtrack

Menu Shop Search Sale