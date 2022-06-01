Menu
Phoenix Drop New Song “Alpha Zulu”: Stream

Their first release since 2020

Phoenix, photo by Shervin Lainez
June 1, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Phoenix have returned with “Alpha Zulu,” their first new song in two years. Listen to the track below.

    “Alpha Zulu” gets its name from a phrase Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars heard a pilot repeating over the radio during a bit of storm turbulence. That sense of urgency lends itself to the single, as Mars spits some playful “ooh-ya”s over a groovy bass. It’s a pretty fun instrumental track, but as the singer advises you to “run for your life,” the track’s increasingly fervent guitar suggests you might want to listen.

    “Alpha Zulu” marks Phoenix’s first release since the 2020 single “Identical,” which appeared in Sofia Coppolas’s film On the RocksTheir last album was 2017’s Ti Amo. Up next, the French band will perform at Primavera Sound, Austin City Limits, and a few other big-name festivals. See their full tour itinerary below.

    Phoenix 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/01 — Nimes, FR @ Paloma
    06/03 — Saint-Brieuc, FR @ Festival Art Rock
    06/04 — Paris, FR @ We Love Green
    06/08 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera In The City
    06/10 — Lyon, FR @ Nuits de Fourviere
    06/11 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    09/17 – 09/18 @ Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
    09/23 – 09/25 @ Bentonville, AR @ Format Festival
    10/14 – 10/16 @ Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

