Phoenix Announce Fall Tour Dates

Phoenix have announced a fall tour, including shows in North America, the UK, and Europe.

The North American leg takes place between September and October, and includes a mixture of headlining shows and appearances at festivals like Atlanta’s Music Midtown and Austin City Limits. Porches will provide support for the duration of the trek.

A ticket pre-sale goes down Thursday, June 9th (use code DAZZLE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

The tour’s announcement comes on the heels of Phoenix’s comeback single, “Alpha Zulu.” Speaking of which, the band has revealed a new music video for the song directed by longtime collaborator Pascal Teixeira, as well as Emma Besson and Louis Bes.

Phoenix are currently in the studio finishing up their first new album in five years, the follow up to 2017’s Ti Amo.

Phoenix 2022 Tour Dates:

06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera In The City

06/10 – Lyon, FR @ Nuits de Fourviere

06/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

09/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre * (Tix)

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom * (Tix)

09/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall * (Tix)

09/10 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl * (Tix)

09/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner * (Tix)

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore * (Tix)

09/16 – Washington, DC @ Anthem * (Tix)

09/17-18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown (Tix)

09/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium * (Tix)

09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room * (Tix)

09/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant * (Tix)

09/23 – Bentonville, AR @ FOR_MAT Festival

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater * (Tix)

10/07 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre * (Tix)

10/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom * (Tix)

10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre * (Tix)

10/14-16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits (Tix)

10/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center (Tix)

11/16 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy (Tix)

11/18 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz Club

11/20 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle (Tix)

11/23 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/29 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

* = w/ Porches supporting