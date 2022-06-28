PJ Harvey Reveals Her New Album Is Finished: “I’m Very Pleased with It”

PJ Harvey has revealed that work on her next solo album is in its final stages and should arrive by next summer.

In an interview with Rolling Stone for her new poetry-based novel Orlam, the singer-songwriter gave an update on her long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project, which is now expected to release in Summer 2023. Regarding the seemingly completed project, she shared, “I’m very pleased with it. It took a long time to write to get right, but at last I feel very happy with it.”

Elsewhere, Harvey listed her current music inspirations, including “soundtrack writers” like Jonny Greenwood, Mica Levi, Hildur Guðnadóttir, and Ryuichi Sakamoto, as well as Thom Yorke’s work with The Smile, Anna von Hausswolff’s All Thoughts Fly, and Bob Dylan’s 2020 effort Rough and Rowdy Ways, which she said made her feel “no greater pleasure than when I see an artist who I’ve admired all my life, doing their best work as their most recent work.” She also admitted to enjoying a private sampling of Elvis every now and then.

Harvey’s most recent musical output has been a series of vinyl reissues for her first eight LPs, each arriving with a companion record of unreleased demos. The extensive re-release project began with her 1992 debut Dry in 2020 and concluded in March this year with a Hope Six demo collection.

In the interview, Harvey mentions how the retrospective effort influenced her upcoming album, saying, “It actually made me want to go back to demo’ing on my four-track again. This last album I’ve just done, I literally sang in the phone; I didn’t even demo it, because I didn’t want to get attached to the demo versions. But then I felt like I’d missed out on an important part of the process, so it made me want to start doing that again.”

The archival demo and vinyl release series also featured notable reissues of 1993’s Rid of Me, 1995’s To Bring You My Love, 1998’s Is This Desire?, and 2000’s Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea. In March, she was included on the blood-red vinyl release of the Peaky Blinders soundtrack with her rendition of the show’s theme song “Red Right Hand.”

Read the full Rolling Stone interview here.