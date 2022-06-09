Menu
Porno for Pyros Replace Jane’s Addiction on 2022 Lollapalooza Lineup

It appears that Dave Navarro's battle with long COVID is forcing Jane's Addiction to miss another festival date

Porno for Pyros Lollapalooza
Porno for Pyros, photo by Nathan Zucker
June 9, 2022 | 12:50pm ET

    Porno for Pyros have quietly replaced Jane’s Addiction on the lineup for this year’s Lollapalooza festival. While no official announcement was made, both the lineup poster and the Sunday schedule on the Chicago fest’s official website now reflect the change.

    Both bands are led by Perry Farrell, who reunited Porno for Pyros for their first full show in 26 years at last month’s Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida when Jane’s Addiction bowed out due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s battle with long COVID. It can be assumed that the same reason applies to the Lollapalooza change. Consequence reached out to Lollapalooza’s representatives for clarification.

    Porno for Pyros had recently announced a performance at Chicago’s Metro on July 30th as part of the Lollapalooza “Aftershows” series. Now, they’ll also play the main fest in Grant Park on Sunday, July 31st, performing from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. on the T-Mobile Stage, right before headliners Green Day.

    Related Video

    In addition to the two performances during the Lollapalooza weekend, Porno for Pyros will also play The Belasco in Los Angeles on July 7th, as part of Perry and wife Etty Lau Farrell’s “Heaven After Dark” concert series. Tickets to Porno for Pyros’ headlining shows in L.A. and Chicago are available via Ticketmaster, while passes to the main Lollapalooza fest can be picked up here.

    Unfortunately, the Welcome to Rockville show didn’t quite mark a full reunion, as drummer Stephen Perkins (a member of both Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction) had to bow out at the last minute due to an illness. He was replaced by his drum tech, Mike Gryciuk. Hopefully, Perkins and the rest of the band (Farrell, guitarist Peter DiStefano and bassist Mike Watt) will all be in good health for the upcoming gigs.

    Porno for Pyros reunion show
     Editor's Pick
    Porno for Pyros Play Own Songs and Jane’s Addiction Classics at First Full Show in 26 Years: Photos + Video

    Navarro recently opened up about his bout with long COVID, saying that’s he’s “been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long.” As of now, Jane’s Addiction are still slated to join The Smashing Pumpkins this fall on a North American tour. Tickets for those gigs are available via Ticketmaster.

    See the updated Lollapalooza lineup poster and Sunday schedule below. It was also recently announced that BTS member J-Hope would replace Doja Cat on the Sunday lineup, as well, while fellow K-pop act TOMORROW X TOGETHER would be added to the Saturday bill.

    Lollapalooza 2022 updated poster

    Lollapalooza Sunday lineup 2022

