Porno for Pyros Announce Second 2022 Reunion Show

Following their first full performance in 26 years at the recent Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida, Porno for Pyros will reconvene for another reunion gig in Chicago. The July 30th show at the Metro will be part of the Lollapalooza “Aftershows” series, taking place at local venues around the four-day festival.

The Welcome to Rockville show materialized when Jane’s Addiction had to bow out due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s battle with long COVID. Instead of canceling outright, singer Perry Farrell, who fronts both bands, decided to reunite Porno for Pyros to fill the vacant slot. The band played a 13-song set that featured their own songs, including their signature tune “Pets,” as well as four Jane’s Addiction covers.

Farrell was joined by guitarist Peter DiStefano and bassist Mike Watt for the Welcome to Rockville gig, but drummer Stephen Perkins, who plays in both Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction, had to bow out at the last second due to an illness. He was replaced by his drum tech, Mike Gryciuk. Also rounding out the lineup was second guitarist Nick Maybury, along with backup vocalists / dancers Etty Lau Farrell (Perry’s wife) and Joie Shettler.

Tickets for Porno for Pyros’ Chicago show go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 3rd, at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale beginning today (June 1st) at 10 a.m. local time. Check here for tickets.

The newly added Porno for Pyros “Aftershow” means Farrell will be well represented at this year’s Lollapalooza. Not only did he found the festival more than 30 years ago, he also will perform at the main event with Jane’s Addiction on the Sunday (July 31st) lineup, provided Navarro is healthy enough to do so. The rest of the Lollapalooza lineup boasts Metallica, Green Day, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Turnstile, Doja Cat, and more. Tickets are available here.

Jane’s Addiction are also slated to join The Smashing Pumpkins on a Fall North American tour. Tickets for that outing are available via Ticketmaster.

See Perry Farrell speaking with Heavy Consequence about the legacy of Lollapalooza in the video interview below.