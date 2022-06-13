Post Malone Announces North American Arena Tour

Post Malone has mapped out a 33-date North American arena tour in support of his newly revealed album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

The “Twelve Carat Tour” runs from September through mid-November, and includes multiple nights in New York and Los Angeles, as well as a four-date swing through Texas. The itinerary also includes shows in cities like Chicago, Toronto, Detroit, Nashville, Atlanta, Seattle, and Vancouver. For the majority of these dates, he’ll be joined by special guest Roddy Ricch. Check out the full schedule below.

A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, June 16th (use code DAZZLE), ahead of a public on-sale on Friday, June 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Prior to embarking on the “Twelve Carat Tour,” Posty will headline San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival in August.

Post Malone 2022 Tour Dates:

06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Summer Smash

06/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisboa

06/28 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Festival

06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/01 – Hämeenlinna, FI @ Weekend Festival

07/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

08/05-07 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

09/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

09/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

09/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

09/18 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

09/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/04 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

10/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

10/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

10/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

10/15 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena *

10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

10/18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

10/21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

10/22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

10/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

10/26 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

10/28 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center *

10/30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena *

11/03 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

11/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum *

11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

* = w/ Roddy Ricch