Post Malone Announces North American Arena Tour

In support of his newly released album, Twelve Carat Toothache

Post Malone (photo by Jen Vesp)
June 13, 2022 | 10:27am ET

    Post Malone has mapped out a 33-date North American arena tour in support of his newly revealed album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

    The “Twelve Carat Tour” runs from September through mid-November, and includes multiple nights in New York and Los Angeles, as well as a four-date swing through Texas. The itinerary also includes shows in cities like Chicago, Toronto, Detroit, Nashville, Atlanta, Seattle, and Vancouver. For the majority of these dates, he’ll be joined by special guest Roddy Ricch. Check out the full schedule below.

    A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, June 16th (use code DAZZLE), ahead of a public on-sale on Friday, June 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Prior to embarking on the “Twelve Carat Tour,” Posty will headline San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival in August.

    Post Malone 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Summer Smash
    06/26 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisboa
    06/28 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Festival
    06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/01 – Hämeenlinna, FI @ Weekend Festival
    07/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
    08/05-07 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
    09/10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
    09/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
    09/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *
    09/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *
    09/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *
    09/18 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *
    09/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    09/23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    09/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    10/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    10/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    10/04 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *
    10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
    10/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *
    10/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *
    10/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
    10/15 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena *
    10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
    10/18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *
    10/21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *
    10/22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *
    10/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
    10/26 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
    10/28 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center *
    10/30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena *
    11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena *
    11/03 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
    11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
    11/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
    11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum *
    11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *
    11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

    * = w/ Roddy Ricch

    Post Malone 2022 tour

