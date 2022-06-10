Menu
Post Malone Reveals Insane Personal Record for Most Cigarettes Smoked in a Day

Don't forget: smoking kills, kids

post malone smoking cigarettes average per day 45 personal record 80 interview
Post Malone, photo by Damon Baker
June 10, 2022 | 3:29pm ET

    Post Malone has spilled the tea in a new interview about the depth of his infamous smoking habit.

    “On a really terrible day — there’s a very fine line between a terrible day and a good day… 40 to 45,” he told Full Send about how many cigarettes he tends to average per day. “By the time I ask Ben for that second pack I’m like, ‘Alright dude, chill out,’ you know. But by the time I open that third pack I’m like, ‘I’m a total piece of shit and I need to go to sleep.'”

    As for the most cigarettes he’s ever smoked in a day, Posty admitted that number is about double his daily average. “Probably like 80,” he confessed before adding, “I used to [smoke in my bed] but not really anymore. Now I have a special zone that has my PC in it and my Magic: The Gathering shit, so I just go down there and fucking rip cigs and build decks and die in Apex Legends.”

    Watch the full interview below.

    However, despite fans’ concern over how much a hefty smoking habit is invariably affecting his health, the “One Right Now” rapper doesn’t seem all that worried, pointing instead to a musical great with a similar practice. “It definitely has [fucked up my voice],” he concluded, “but I mean, Johnny Cash smoked his whole life. He sounded cool, you know?”

    Malone just released his underwhelming fourth album Twelve Carat Toothache featuring collaborations with The Weeknd, The Kid LAROI, Doja Cat, Gunna, Roddy Ricch, and Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes. Read Consequence’s review of the LP here.

