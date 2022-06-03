Post Malone Unveils New Album twelve carat toothache: Stream

Post Malone has released his long-awaited album twelve carat toothache via Mercury Records/Republic Records. Stream the LP below on Apple Music and Spotify.

Led by The Weeknd duet “One Right Now” and the Roddy Ricch-assisted “Cooped Up,” the studio set follows Posty’s hit third LP Hollywood’s Bleeding, which rocketed to the top of the charts to become his second career No. 1 album upon its September 2019 release.

Twelve carat toothache is chock full of other collaborations as well — from “I Like You (A Happier Song) with Doja Cat and its antithesis with Gunna, “I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song) to “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol” with Fleet Foxes, and “Wasting Angels” with The Kid LAROI.

“I want to make an album that will uplift and show that people are not alone in their times of loneliness and worry and that at the end of the day we all just need to show love to everyone on the planet and figure things out. So we’re working pretty hard, and I think we’re making some incredible stuff,” the rapper teased nearly a year ago in an interview with the Wall Street Journal about the album’s direction.

Last month, Posty revamped the classic theme song to Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers for the end credits of the new neo-noir reboot on Disney+ starring Andy Samberg, John Mulaney, Will Arnett, and more.

twelve carat toothache Artwork:

twelve carat toothache Tracklist:

01. Reputation

02. Cooped Up (feat. Roddy Ricch)

03. Lemon Tree

04. Wrapped Around Your Finger

05. I Like You (A Happier Song) (feat. Doja Cat)

06. I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song) (feat. Gunna)

07. Insane

08. Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol (feat. Fleet Foxes)

09. Wasting Angels (feat. The Kid LAROI)

10. Euthanasia

11. When I’m Alone

12. Waiting For a Miracle

13. One Right Now (with The Weeknd)

14. New Recording 12, Jan 3, 2020