The Comanche Nation Hunts to Live While the Predator Lives to Hunt in New Trailer for Prey: Watch

Out August 5th on Hulu

Prey
June 7, 2022 | 10:51am ET

    The Great Plains host a great battle when the Comanche Nation defend themselves against the Predator in the new trailer for PreyThis prequel to the Predator franchise launches on Hulu on August 5th.

    The story follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a descendent of great woodsmen who is determined to become a hunter herself, if only “because you all think that I can’t.” Towards the beginning of the trailer she nearly loses her life to a bear, except that something much bigger and scarier suddenly handles the ursine threat.

    Her reprieve is short-lived. Soon the Comanche find themselves in a fight to the death against a foe they can neither see nor entirely comprehend. Prey is set about 300 years in the past, which means the Nation must also contend with colonizers and their muskets, though as the trailer shows, the Predator makes quick work of these interlopers.

    Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) from a screenplay by Patrick Aison. It also stars Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and former professional basketball player Dane DiLiegro as the Predator. Check out the trailer below.

