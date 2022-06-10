Menu
Princess Nokia Reveals New Single “Diva” and Music Video: Watch

A loving tribute to Puerto Rico's indigenous Taíno culture

princess nokia diva new single music video puerto rico stream
Princess Nokia’s “Diva” music video
June 9, 2022 | 11:43pm ET

    Princess Nokia has premiered her new single “Diva” as well as the melodic track’s accompanying music video. Stream it below.

    Shot on location in Puerto Rico, the visual is a loving tribute to the island’s indigenous Taíno culture as the rising star name-drops Beyoncé, Shakira, Lemonade, “Hips Don’t Lie,” Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Aaliyah before rapping, “Yo, can’t stay in one place/ I was meant to be a star like a rocket in space/ I done went from internet to ahead of the race/ Feeling like I’m Ricky Bobby but I’m brown in the face/ I may be the new girl but I’ll never replace/ All the women here before me, making excellent taste/ I just learn from these women, do whatever it takes/ I’m the daughter of the witches that they burned at the stake.”

    “Diva” is the rapper-singer’s latest release following March’s breezy and brash “No Effort” and 2021’s Yung Baby Tate-assisted “Boys Are From Mars.” Her last full-length efforts were 2020’s dueling Everything is Beautiful and Everything Sucks.

    Next, the New York MC plans to march with Puerto Rico’s Working Families Party in the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday to show her solidarity with the ongoing Puerto Rican Sovereignty movement, according to a release.

    Princess Nokia recently opened for HAIM at Madison Square Garden on the New York City stop of the sibling trio’s North American tour.

