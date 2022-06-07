Menu
Pusha T Performs “Let the Smokers Shine the Coupes” on Kimmel: Watch

From his excellent new album It's Almost Dry

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
June 7, 2022 | 11:06am ET

    Pusha T recently stopped by the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and as the evening’s musical guest, the rapper performed “Let the Smokers Shine the Coupes,” one of the standout tracks of his excellent new album, It’s Almost Dry.

    With nobody on stage but himself, “Cocaine’s Dr. Seuss” didn’t need much to make sure all eyes were on him. The backdrop behind him displayed a total of six different close-up angles of his face as he rapped, reminding us why we call him “King Push” after all. Check out the performance below.

    Pusha T recently produced the Jaime Lincoln Smith-starring crime thriller Respect the Jux. He’s currently supporting It’s Almost Dry on a North American tour, which includes an appearance at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival later this month. You can grab tickets to his headlining gigs over at Ticketmaster.

