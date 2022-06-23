Queensrÿche have announced their 16th studio album, Digital Noise Alliance, and shared the video for lead single “In Extremis.”

The song is the first new music we’ve heard from the metal vets since 2019, and it doesn’t disappoint. This is upbeat, fist-in-the-air power metal, with epic vocals from frontman Todd La Torre and accomplished fretwork from the dual-axe attack of Michael Wilton and Mike Stone (who has returned to the band after previously exiting in 2009).

“This song is about being on your deathbed surrounded by your loved ones,” the band stated in a press release. “Clinging to the last sense available, letting them know you will still be hearing them after correspondence or perceived consciousness is visible. Other conceptual metaphors flash in and out, taking note of a world that will not bend to accommodate such suffering, a universe of mockery, and a universe void of such abilities.”

Queensrÿche once again worked with producer Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed) on Digital Noise Alliance. It marks the band’s fourth album with La Torre, who replaced original singer Geoff Tate in 2021. The group’s lineup is rounded out by bassist Eddie Jackson and drummer Casey Grillo.

In other related news, Queensrÿche will support Judas Priest’s just-announced Fall 2022 US tour. The trek begins October 13th in Wallingford, Connecticut, and runs through a November 29th date in Houston. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (June 24th) via Ticketmaster, with a presale already happening using the code DAZZLE or NOSURRENDER.

So far, Queensrÿche have only unveiled the lead single and the cover art bearing Queensrÿche’s iconic emblem, which can be seen below along with the music video. We expect that a tracklist and pre-order details are forthcoming.

Digital Noise Alliance Artwork:

