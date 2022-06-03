Menu
Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary to Launch The Video Archives Podcast

Based on their work together at a video rental store in the '80s

quentin tarantino roger avary the video archives podcast
Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary (YouTube)
June 3, 2022 | 10:01am ET

    Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary are teaming up for The Video Archives Podcast, a new program where the filmmakers revisit the movies that they used to recommend 40 years ago when they worked at Video Archives rental store. As Variety reports, the podcast premieres on SiriusXM subsidiary Stitcher on July 19th.

    Long before they wrote Pulp Fiction together, Tarantino and Avary were employed at Video Archives, a movie rental spot in Manhattan Beach, California. It was there that they bonded over their encyclopedic film knowledge, even becoming local celebrities thanks to their B-movie recommendations to Video Archives customers. In 1995, Tarantino acquired the store’s VHS collection and housed it in his home.

    The Video Archives Podcast will see Tarantino and Avary rewatch and discuss the films in the Video Archives collection, which includes pictures like Dark Star, Moonraker, Demonoid, Messenger of Death, and Piranha. The pair will be joined by Avary’s daughter Gala, who works as a podcast announcer herself.

    “We never imagined that 30 years after we worked together behind the counter at Video Archives, we would be together again doing the exact same thing we did back then: talking passionately about movies on VHS,” Tarantino and Avary said in a joint statement.

    The duo continued: “Watching movies was what originally brought us together and made us friends, and it’s our love of movies that still brings us together today. So we surrounded ourselves with the original Video Archives collection, where we both worked before we became celebrated filmmakers, and time-traveled ourselves back to the golden age of VHS. We love to discuss movies, and we want to welcome you into the Video Archives Podcast to hang with us and Archives’ new employee Gala, and discover the hidden VHS gems on our shelves.”

    The Video Archives Podcast is produced by Josh Richmond and Gala Avary, while Colin Anderson and Natalie Mooallem serve as executive producers. The project is engineered by Devon Bryant, and production support comes from Stitcher’s comedy podcast network Earwolf.

    Up next, Tarantino is in talks to direct Timothy Olyphant in a few episodes of FX’s upcoming limited series Justified: City PrimevalIn honor of the celebrated director, we ranked all of his film’s from worst to best.

