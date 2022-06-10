Menu
Rage Against the Machine Pump Up Fans for Upcoming Tour with New Rehearsal Recording: Stream

The legendary band's long-awaited North American reunion tour kicks off July 9th

Rage Against the Machine
Rage Against the Machine
June 10, 2022 | 10:19am ET

    After multiple postponements due to the pandemic, Rage Against the Machine’s long-awaited reunion tour is just one month away. To pump up fans for the impending live shows, the band shared a clip of a brand-new rehearsal recording on Instagram, and it sounds like they haven’t lost a beat.

    If waiting more than a decade to see RATM live wasn’t enough cause for excitement, the audio clip of the legendary band’s June 7th rehearsal should easily do the trick. It features Zack de la Rocha and company delivering a rousing rendition of “War Within a Breath” from The Battle of Los Angeles.

    While it’s only a 30-second tease (listen below), it finds guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk sounding as tight as ever, while de la Rocha brings the fire on vocals. The audio is paired with a collage of still images of the band members from the rehearsal.

    Related Video

    The 2022 leg of the North American tour kicks off July 9th in East Troy, Wisconsin, and runs through a five-night stand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, culminating with an August 14th show at the “World’s Most Famous Arena.” A 2023 leg launches on February 22nd in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and wraps up April 2nd in Detroit. Tickets for both legs are currently available via Ticketmaster.

    The reunion outing, which was originally set to kick off in 2020, will mark RATM’s first shows since their July 2011 performance in Los Angeles. The band was recently a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, but ultimately weren’t voted in as one of the inductees.

    In the years since their last show, de la Rocha has been relatively reclusive, while Morello has been quite prolific, releasing a number of albums and EPs under his own name and as The Nightwatchman. Wilk, meanwhile, famously performed drums on Black Sabbath’s final album, 2013’s 13.

    Rage Against the Machine
     Editor's Pick
    The Journey of Reclusive Rage Against the Machine Frontman Zack de la Rocha

    Morello, Wilk, and Commerford also teamed up with members of Cypress Hill and Public Enemy to form Prophets of Rage, performing songs from all three acts, as well as some originals.

    Listen to Rage Against the Machine rehearsing a few days ago in the Instagram clip, and see a full list of their North American tour dates, below. Pick up tickets here.

    Rage Against the Machine 2022-2023 Tour Dates with Run the Jewels:

    2022:
    07/09 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
    07/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
    07/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    07/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
    07/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec
    07/19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
    07/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    08/02 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
    08/03 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
    08/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

    2023:
    02/22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
    02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
    02/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
    02/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
    03/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    03/09 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
    03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
    03/13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    03/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    03/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    03/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center
    03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    04/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

