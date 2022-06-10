After multiple postponements due to the pandemic, Rage Against the Machine’s long-awaited reunion tour is just one month away. To pump up fans for the impending live shows, the band shared a clip of a brand-new rehearsal recording on Instagram, and it sounds like they haven’t lost a beat.
If waiting more than a decade to see RATM live wasn’t enough cause for excitement, the audio clip of the legendary band’s June 7th rehearsal should easily do the trick. It features Zack de la Rocha and company delivering a rousing rendition of “War Within a Breath” from The Battle of Los Angeles.
While it’s only a 30-second tease (listen below), it finds guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk sounding as tight as ever, while de la Rocha brings the fire on vocals. The audio is paired with a collage of still images of the band members from the rehearsal.
The 2022 leg of the North American tour kicks off July 9th in East Troy, Wisconsin, and runs through a five-night stand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, culminating with an August 14th show at the “World’s Most Famous Arena.” A 2023 leg launches on February 22nd in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and wraps up April 2nd in Detroit. Tickets for both legs are currently available via Ticketmaster.
The reunion outing, which was originally set to kick off in 2020, will mark RATM’s first shows since their July 2011 performance in Los Angeles. The band was recently a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, but ultimately weren’t voted in as one of the inductees.
In the years since their last show, de la Rocha has been relatively reclusive, while Morello has been quite prolific, releasing a number of albums and EPs under his own name and as The Nightwatchman. Wilk, meanwhile, famously performed drums on Black Sabbath’s final album, 2013’s 13.
Morello, Wilk, and Commerford also teamed up with members of Cypress Hill and Public Enemy to form Prophets of Rage, performing songs from all three acts, as well as some originals.
Listen to Rage Against the Machine rehearsing a few days ago in the Instagram clip, and see a full list of their North American tour dates, below. Pick up tickets here.
Rage Against the Machine 2022-2023 Tour Dates with Run the Jewels:
2022:
07/09 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec
07/19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
07/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/02 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
08/03 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
08/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
2023:
02/22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
02/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
02/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
03/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/09 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
03/13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
03/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
03/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center
03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena