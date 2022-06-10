After multiple postponements due to the pandemic, Rage Against the Machine’s long-awaited reunion tour is just one month away. To pump up fans for the impending live shows, the band shared a clip of a brand-new rehearsal recording on Instagram, and it sounds like they haven’t lost a beat.

If waiting more than a decade to see RATM live wasn’t enough cause for excitement, the audio clip of the legendary band’s June 7th rehearsal should easily do the trick. It features Zack de la Rocha and company delivering a rousing rendition of “War Within a Breath” from The Battle of Los Angeles.

While it’s only a 30-second tease (listen below), it finds guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk sounding as tight as ever, while de la Rocha brings the fire on vocals. The audio is paired with a collage of still images of the band members from the rehearsal.

The 2022 leg of the North American tour kicks off July 9th in East Troy, Wisconsin, and runs through a five-night stand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, culminating with an August 14th show at the “World’s Most Famous Arena.” A 2023 leg launches on February 22nd in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and wraps up April 2nd in Detroit. Tickets for both legs are currently available via Ticketmaster.

The reunion outing, which was originally set to kick off in 2020, will mark RATM’s first shows since their July 2011 performance in Los Angeles. The band was recently a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, but ultimately weren’t voted in as one of the inductees.

In the years since their last show, de la Rocha has been relatively reclusive, while Morello has been quite prolific, releasing a number of albums and EPs under his own name and as The Nightwatchman. Wilk, meanwhile, famously performed drums on Black Sabbath’s final album, 2013’s 13.

Morello, Wilk, and Commerford also teamed up with members of Cypress Hill and Public Enemy to form Prophets of Rage, performing songs from all three acts, as well as some originals.

Listen to Rage Against the Machine rehearsing a few days ago in the Instagram clip, and see a full list of their North American tour dates, below. Pick up tickets here.

Rage Against the Machine 2022-2023 Tour Dates with Run the Jewels:

2022:

07/09 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

07/19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

07/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/02 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

08/03 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

08/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

2023:

02/22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

02/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

02/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

03/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/09 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

03/13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

03/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

03/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center

03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena