Restraint isn’t in Rammstein’s vocabulary, and the German industrial metallers proved as much at their earth-shaking gig in Coventry, England, on Sunday (June 26th).

The concert at CBS Arena was so loud that it could be heard over 10 miles away. According to the local paper Coventry Telegraph, homeowners reported hearing a “loud thumping” across Nuneaton and as far away as Burton Hastings, which is 11 miles from the venue.

While the “loud beat” could be heard outside and through the windows of houses around the region, Rammstein thankfully wrapped things up before it got too late. Locals also reported hearing a loud boom, as a fireworks display concluded the show around 10:20 p.m.

The band is currently on tour across the UK and Europe. Rammstein will then head across the pond for their first-ever North American stadium tour. The trek kicks off August 21st in Montreal and runs through an October 4th show in Mexico City. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

The sheer decibels aren’t so surprising when you consider Rammstein’s elaborate live production. The band previously shared a timelapse video of their massive stage being erected. Expect a vivid light show and crushing volume (if you plan on attending those upcoming shows, we recommend wearing earplugs).

Earlier this year, Rammstein released their latest studio LP, Zeit, which recently made Heavy Consequence‘s mid-year list of the Top 20 Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2022 (So Far). With the pandemic interrupting their tour plans for roughly two years, the band is essentially supporting both Zeit and their 2019 untitled album on this current tour.

Below you can watch fan footage of Rammstein’s thunderous Coventry gig.