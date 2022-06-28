Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rammstein Played a UK Show That Was So Loud It Could Be Heard Over 10 Miles Away: Watch

Homeowners as far as 11 miles away reported hearing a "loud thumping"

Rammstein loud concert
Rammstein, courtesy of Nasty Little Man PR
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 28, 2022 | 10:36am ET

    Restraint isn’t in Rammstein’s vocabulary, and the German industrial metallers proved as much at their earth-shaking gig in Coventry, England, on Sunday (June 26th).

    The concert at CBS Arena was so loud that it could be heard over 10 miles away. According to the local paper Coventry Telegraph, homeowners reported hearing a “loud thumping” across Nuneaton and as far away as Burton Hastings, which is 11 miles from the venue.

    While the “loud beat” could be heard outside and through the windows of houses around the region, Rammstein thankfully wrapped things up before it got too late. Locals also reported hearing a loud boom, as a fireworks display concluded the show around 10:20 p.m.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The band is currently on tour across the UK and Europe. Rammstein will then head across the pond for their first-ever North American stadium tour. The trek kicks off August 21st in Montreal and runs through an October 4th show in Mexico City. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Rammstein Stage Timelapse
     Editor's Pick
    Watch This Insane Timelapse Video of Rammstein’s Stage Being Built

    The sheer decibels aren’t so surprising when you consider Rammstein’s elaborate live production. The band previously shared a timelapse video of their massive stage being erected. Expect a vivid light show and crushing volume (if you plan on attending those upcoming shows, we recommend wearing earplugs).

    Earlier this year, Rammstein released their latest studio LP, Zeit, which recently made Heavy Consequence‘s mid-year list of the Top 20 Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2022 (So Far). With the pandemic interrupting their tour plans for roughly two years, the band is essentially supporting both Zeit and their 2019 untitled album on this current tour.

    Advertisement

    Below you can watch fan footage of Rammstein’s thunderous Coventry gig.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Tommy Lee broken ribs explained

Tommy Lee's Wife Reveals How the Drummer Broke His Ribs Leading Up to Mötley Crüe's Reunion Tour

June 27, 2022

Robert Fripp and David Singleton

King Crimson's Robert Fripp Announces "An Evening of Conversation" 2022 North American Tour

June 27, 2022

Rob Zombie Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass video

Rob Zombie Unveils Wild NSFW Animated Video for "Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass": Watch

June 27, 2022

Zeal and Ardor fall 2022 tour

Zeal & Ardor Announce Fall 2022 North American Headlining Tour

June 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rammstein Played a UK Show That Was So Loud It Could Be Heard Over 10 Miles Away: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale