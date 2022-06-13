Every Weezer Album Ranked From Worst to Best

We first ran our definitive ranking of Weezer albums back in October 2014 and have been revisiting and adding to it ever since. It’s a living, breathing response to everything Rivers Cuomo and the boys have put out over the years. As Rivers Cuomo celebrates his birthday on June 13th, we once again finding ourselves “carryin’ the wheel” for our favorite California kids. Enjoy.

Put this in your hash pipe and smoke it: Weezer doesn’t have a bad album. No, not every record of theirs is great, but even the misfires get brownie points from us for having a point of view. And yes, that includes Raditude (more on that ahead).

It’s hard to call a piece of art a failure if it’s at least trying to get at something. Of course, fans, critics, and casual listeners are all entitled to their opinion, but after 30 years, it’s worth evaluating some of our harsher criticisms, especially if the band in question have been on a roll with their more recent output (have they?).

Advertisement

So, let’s go back, back to the shack (no more puns, we promise) to rank Weezer’s output from worst to best. Just don’t get stuck in the past like many of us have (including myself) when reviewing their work. Something tells us there’s still a lot to look forward to.

— Dan Caffrey