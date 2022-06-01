Ray Parker Jr. Documentary Who You Gonna Call? Gets Official Trailer: Watch

Sure, you know who to call if there’s something strange in your neighborhood, but how much do you know about the man behind the iconic Ghostbusters theme song? Filmmaker Fran Strine and Sony Pictures today unveiled the official trailer for Who You Gonna Call?, the forthcoming documentary about Ray Parker Jr., the legendary rhythm guitarist who most certainly ain’t afraid of no ghosts.

“If you only know him as ‘the Ghostbusters guy,’ then you don’t know him at all,” the Who You Gonna Call? trailer warns you. Thankfully, the documentary brings together some fellow music industry legends like Clive Davis to sing his praises. Parker himself appears prominently in the documentary to help tell his story from growing up in segregated Detroit to winning a Grammy, detailing high highs, low lows, and many funny anecdotes in-between — like the time he hung up on Stevie Wonder thinking it was a prank call.

Though many have tried, nobody has matched Parker’s vivacious energy and ingenious talent. Who You Gonna Call? lands on digital platforms June 7th, and you can watch the trailer below.

Following the release of Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife last year, Sony announced in April that a sequel is already in the works. Reitman’s father Ivan Reitman, who directed the original 1984 Ghostbusters, died in February.