Red Hot Chili Peppers Drop Unlimited Love Bonus Track “Nerve Flip”: Stream

Red Hot Chili Peppers are still fresh off the release of their latest album Unlimited Love, and there’s still plenty of love left to go around: Today, the Consequence cover stars have unveiled the song “Nerve Flip” on digital and streaming platforms, after first being released as a bonus track on the album in Japan only.

Unlimited Love marked the Chili Peppers’ first album with fan-favorite guitarist John Frusciante since their 2006 double LP Stadium Arcadium. You can hear his spirit throughout the record, and even bonus tracks like “Nerve Flip” showcase why we missed him for so long.

A Chili Peppers song through-and-though, “Nerve Flip” layers those chugging, arena-sized guitars with Anthony Kiedis’ often absurdist lyrics — what is “getting high on pink flamingos?” — but the vocalist offers some sage advice by the end: “Slow down the rivers of time in your mind/ It’s just a nerve flip to switch when it’s time for the grind,” he sings. Listen to “Nerve Flip” below.

Back in April, Red Hot Chili Peppers filled in for Foo Fighters at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on short notice following the death of Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins; Peppers drummer Chad Smith made the evening special by giving an emotional speech in honor of Hawkins. Tomorrow, Red Hot Chili Peppers embark on their massive worldwide 2022 tour, which will include a headlining spot at Austin City Limits Music Festival. Grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.