Red Hot Chili Peppers Launch World Tour in Spain: Video + Setlist

The band's first outing with John Frusciante in 15 years

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers
Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers, photo by Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images
June 4, 2022 | 9:58pm ET

    Red Hot Chili Peppers kicked off their “Unlimited Love World Tour” at Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja in Seville, Spain on Saturday, June 4th.

    The veteran rock band treated the capacity crowd of 60,000+ fans to an 18-song set that included material from their latest album, Unlimited Love, as well as many past classics like “Scar Tissue,” “Here Ever After,” “Soul to Squeeze,” and “By the Way.”

    Of course, for many fans of Chili Peppers the highlight of the evening was merely seeing guitarist John Frusciante back on stage after 15 years away.

    Related Video

    Watch fan-captured footage of the concert and see the full setlist below.

    Chili Peppers will spend the next month touring the UK and Europe before making their way back to North America for a late summer run stadium shows. You can find tickets to the band’s upcoming dates here.

    Also check out Consequence’s recent cover story on Chili Peppers, where Anthony Kiedis and Flea discuss the band’s reunion with Frusciante, their new album, and world tour.

    Setlist:
    Intro Jam
    Can’t Stop
    Black Summer
    Charlie
    Scar Tissue
    Aquatic Mouth Dance
    Snow ((Hey Oh))
    Nobody Weird Like Me
    Whatchu Thinkin’
    Hey
    Tell Me Baby
    Here Ever After
    Californication
    These Are the Ways (preceded by a tease of “Hey Joe” by Jimi Hendrix)
    Soul to Squeeze
    Give It Away

    Encore:
    Under the Bridge
    By the Way

    Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic $
    06/10 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark $
    06/12 – Bratislava, SL @ Lovestream Festival
    06/15 – Budapest, HU @ Puskas Stadium $
    06/18 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks
    06/22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford >
    06/25 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~
    06/26 – London, UK @ London Stadium
    06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park ~
    07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park ~
    07/03 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/05 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadium >
    07/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France ~
    07/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion >
    07/23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *
    07/27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *
    07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +
    07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +
    08/03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^
    08/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %
    08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^
    08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^
    08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^
    08/17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium ^
    08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^
    08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^
    08/30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^
    09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^
    09/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^
    09/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^
    09/10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #
    09/15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^
    09/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^
    09/25 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
    10/07-09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    10/14-16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

    $ = w/ Nas and Thundercat
    > = w/ A$AP Rocky and Thundercat
    ~ = w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat
    * = w/ HAIM and Thundercat
    + = w/ Beck and Thundercat
    ^ = w/ The Strokes and Thundercat
    % = w/ The Strokes and King Princess
    # = w/ St. Vincent and Thundercat

