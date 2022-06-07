Regina Spektor Maps Out 2022 Tour Dates, Shares “Loveology”: Stream

In support of her forthcoming album Home, before and after, Regina Spektor will be spending some time away from, uh, home: Today, the musician has unveiled a run of North American headlining tour dates for 2022. She’s also shared another sample of the record with the single “Loveology.”

Spektor’s tour kicks off later this month with a few dates alongside Norah Jones. The 26-date trek will then see her perform headlining sets at iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Carnegie Hall, Chicago Theater, and Ryman Auditorium before her finale in late October at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Spektor has been teasing “Loveology” live since 2019, but it gets its official release today. It’s backed by a undulating piano riff that feels classically Spektor, letting her poetic lyrics take the forefront: “Oh, an incurable humanist you are,” she repeats.

“With ‘Loveology,’ I wrote it and then played it once or twice live,” Spektor said in a press release. “Sometimes I’ll have a song that I’m really glad exists, but I can’t record it because every time I try, it just doesn’t feel right coming out of my mouth. But for whatever reason both ‘Loveology’ and ‘Raindrops’ felt so right this time and I’m so glad I was finally able to put them on a record.”

Pre-sale for Spektor’s tour begins tomorrow, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. local (use code autumnregi), with general on sale starting June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local. Grab your tickets over at Ticketmaster. Below, listen to “Loveology,” and see Spektor’s full touring schedule.

Home, before and after is due out June 24th. In addition to “Loveology,” its tracklist includes previously-released singles “Becoming All Alone” and “Up the Mountain.” Spektor also recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her self-released debut album, 11:11, with the announcement of a special limited-edition box set.

Regina Spektor 2022 Tour Dates:

06/25 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow River Stage *

06/26 – Lake Tahoe, CA @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys *

06/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell *

07/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

07/08 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Villar PAC

07/09 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater

07/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/19 – New York City, NY @ Carnegie Hall

07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center *

07/26 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater

07/30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

08/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC *

08/02 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/04 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

10/09 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater

10/11 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/14 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

10/15 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

10/16 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theatre

10/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

* = w/ Norah Jones