New Monsters Revealed in Trailer for Netflix’s Resident Evil Series: Watch

Ahead of the series premiere on July 14th, Netflix has shared the full-length trailer for its latest Resident Evil adaptation, a live-action series starring Lance Reddick as the franchise’s longtime antagonist Albert Wesker.

Arriving one month after the initial teaser, the new clip offers a closer look at the monsters (known as bio-organic weapons in the franchise) created by the Umbrella Corporation in the series. There’s a massive worm-like creature chasing down Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) and a gigantic spider similar to one of the bosses in the 2009 game Resident Evil 5, along with ever-present aggressive zombies, lickers, and infected dogs.

The trailer also reveals one of the themes of the series is Umbrella’s effort to rehabilitate its reputation. “The old Umbrella made mistakes,” an executive says in a TV interview. “The things we’re working on today, they’re going to change the world.”

One of those products is a miracle pill called Joy, which of course contains the volatile T-virus and can thus “make monsters,” as Wesker cautions in the clip. “Billions will die,” another character comments.

More is revealed in the official logline, which reads as follows: “14 years after Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

The eight, one-hour episodes were co-written by showrunner Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) with Mary Leah Sutton, with both serving as executive producers alongside Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film. In addition to Reddick and Balinska, Resident Evil stars Tamara Smart as young Jade, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery.

Since the groundbreaking Resident Evil video game arrived in 1996, there have been more than a dozen titles released in the franchise, with the latest installment, Resident Evil Village, coming out last May.

The video games series has provided source material for six Milla Jovovich-starring films that branched off into their own storylines, as well as a reboot called Welcome to Raccoon City that was released in 2021. There have also been three animated films and a CGI Netflix series called Infinite Darkness that premiered last year.