Rico Nasty Announces New Mixtape Las Ruinas, Shares “Black Punk”: Stream

Summer, schmummer, welcome to Nasty Season, as Rico Nasty has announced her new mixtape Las Ruinas. It’s out July 22nd, and as a preview the DMV rapper has shared the new song “Black Punk.”

Las Ruinas is her first mixtape since 2019’s Anger Management, and the studio follow-up to 2020’s Nightmare Vacation. Few details are known about the new project at this time, though it’s expected to include recent single “Intrusive.”

As with that track, “Black Punk” is produced by Ben10k and Danes Blood, as well as Amon. “Black punk,” she chants over the chorus, “Black lipstick all over my fat blunt/ Beat her face red, I ain’t talking ’bout blush/ No exorcism, choppin’, get your head spun.”

Related Video

This banger comes with a music video directed by Rico Nasty and Marco Alexander. It’s mostly set in a men’s bathroom, though that doesn’t stop the women in the visuals from throwing a party and getting inventive with the urinals. Check it out below.

Pre-orders for Las Ruinas are ongoing. Next month Rico Nasty will head to Europe for a brief headlining trek, and afterwards she’ll return to the states to open for Kehlani’s “Blue Water Road Trip” tour. Tickets to all her appearances are available here.

Las Ruinas Artwork: