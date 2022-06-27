Rina Sawayama Shares New Single “Catch Me in the Air”: Stream

Rina Sawayama has offered up “Catch Me in the Air,” a soaring new single from her upcoming sophomore album, Hold the Girl.

Drawing sonic influence from the Irish pop rock group The Corrs, “Catch Me in the Air” reflects on Sawayama’s upbringing with lyrics like, “The risk you take, the pain you create/ But mama look at us now/ High above the clouds.” In a statement, Sawayama explained, “I really wanted to write about this weird relationship with single parents — you do catch each other in the air.” Check out the song below via the official visualizer.

“I wanted the whole song to sound like it was on an Irish coastline, like a Corrs video,” she added. “We put in a key change to go into the chorus, at the end of the pre-chorus to make it lift and soar like a bird. I then worked on it more with Clarence [Clarity] before taking it to Stuart Price. This was the first song that Stuart and I worked on together, and it was the most incredible experience. I’m such a huge fan of his work with Madonna and Kylie so it was a dream come true. We would send each other stock images of coastlines, people doing yoga on a pier, meditating in the middle of a field, hay bales, etc. to get inspired sonically.”

In a new interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe 1 about “Catch Me in the Air,” Sawayama also revealed Hold the Girl has two meanings. “It’s about what holds me back as an adult, and it’s also about holding the inner child, like the child within,” she said. “I had pretty interesting things happen in my life, especially when I was younger and without going into too much detail, I just wanted to honor that feeling. But now as an adult, to be able to see what happened as a young person from an adult’s perspective is such a new and interesting and kind of mature way of dealing with things, I think, because when you’re in the storm, it’s really hard to see what the hell is going on.”

She continued, “But when you mature, and you are an adult, and you can actually honor that person, and hold that person close, and keep them close to you all whilst being an adult and trying to do the daily things that you are required to do, that’s in essence what the albums about.”

“Catch Me in the Air” follows the lead single “This Hell,” one of the best songs of 2022 to date. Hold the Girl is out September 2nd and will be available on vinyl, CD, and cassette. Pre-orders are ongoing.

This summer and fall, Sawayama will play a series of international festival dates before going on a short run in the UK and Ireland. See all the full itinerary below and pick up your tickets here.

Rina Sawayama 2022 Tour Dates:

06/30 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/22 — Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

08/05 — Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/20 — Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Osaka

08/21 — Tokyo, JP @ Summersonic Festival

09/03 — Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

10/12 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

10/13 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

10/15 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

10/18 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/20 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

10/21 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

10/23 — Brighton, UK, England @ Brighton Dome

10/26 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton