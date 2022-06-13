Menu
Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band Push Back North American Tour Dates to Fall

The band postponed the remainder of its summer tour after two members tested positive for COVID-19

ringo starr and his all-starr band postpone tour to september covid test positive
Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band, photo courtesy of the band
June 12, 2022 | 9:21pm ET

    Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band have postponed the remainder of their summer tour after two members of the band, Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather, tested positive for COVID-19. Those dates will be rescheduled for September as part of the All-Star Band’s fall North American leg.

    The impacted shows include stops in Easton, PA; Providence, RI; Baltimore, MD.; Lenox, MA; Pittsburgh, PA.; Philadelphia, PA; Richmond, VA; Atlanta, GA; St. Augustine, FL; Hollywood, FL; and Clearwater, FL.

    “We are so sorry to let the fans down,” Starr said in a statement. “It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the fall.”

    The next leg of Starr and co.’s tour was set to kick off September 23rd in Bridgeport, CT. Specific details on the rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.

    Check out Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band’s current tour schedule below, and get tickets for upcoming shows here.

    Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band 2022 Tour Dates
    09/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amp
    09/24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Etess Arena
    09/26 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
    09/27 — Kingston, ON @ Leon’s Centre
    09/30 — Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
    10/01 — New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino
    10/02 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
    10/04 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    10/05 — Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
    10/06 — Lethbridge, AB @ Enmax Centre
    10/08 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
    10/09 — Penticton, BC @ South Okanagon Events Centre
    10/11 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
    10/12 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall
    10/14 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center
    10/15 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp
    10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater
    10/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
    10/20 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

    Postponed Dates
    06/11 — Easton, PA @ State Theater
    06/12 — Providence, RI @ PPAC
    06/14 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric
    06/15 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric
    06/17 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
    06/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena
    06/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Theater
    06/21 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
    06/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Center
    06/24 — St Augustine, FL @ The AMP
    06/25 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
    06/26 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

