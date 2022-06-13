Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band Push Back North American Tour Dates to Fall

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band have postponed the remainder of their summer tour after two members of the band, Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather, tested positive for COVID-19. Those dates will be rescheduled for September as part of the All-Star Band’s fall North American leg.

The impacted shows include stops in Easton, PA; Providence, RI; Baltimore, MD.; Lenox, MA; Pittsburgh, PA.; Philadelphia, PA; Richmond, VA; Atlanta, GA; St. Augustine, FL; Hollywood, FL; and Clearwater, FL.

“We are so sorry to let the fans down,” Starr said in a statement. “It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the fall.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The next leg of Starr and co.’s tour was set to kick off September 23rd in Bridgeport, CT. Specific details on the rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.

Check out Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band’s current tour schedule below, and get tickets for upcoming shows here.

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band 2022 Tour Dates

09/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amp

09/24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Etess Arena

09/26 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

09/27 — Kingston, ON @ Leon’s Centre

09/30 — Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino

10/01 — New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino

10/02 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

10/04 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

10/05 — Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre

10/06 — Lethbridge, AB @ Enmax Centre

10/08 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

10/09 — Penticton, BC @ South Okanagon Events Centre

10/11 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

10/12 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall

10/14 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center

10/15 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp

10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater

10/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

10/20 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

Advertisement

Postponed Dates

06/11 — Easton, PA @ State Theater

06/12 — Providence, RI @ PPAC

06/14 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric

06/15 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric

06/17 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

06/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena

06/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Theater

06/21 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

06/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Center

06/24 — St Augustine, FL @ The AMP

06/25 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

06/26 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall