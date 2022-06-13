Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band Push Back North American Tour Dates to Fall

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band have postponed the remainder of their summer tour after two members of the band, Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather, tested positive for COVID-19. Those dates will be rescheduled for September as part of the All-Star Band’s fall North American leg.
The impacted shows include stops in Easton, PA; Providence, RI; Baltimore, MD.; Lenox, MA; Pittsburgh, PA.; Philadelphia, PA; Richmond, VA; Atlanta, GA; St. Augustine, FL; Hollywood, FL; and Clearwater, FL.
“We are so sorry to let the fans down,” Starr said in a statement. “It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the fall.”
The next leg of Starr and co.’s tour was set to kick off September 23rd in Bridgeport, CT. Specific details on the rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.
Check out Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band’s current tour schedule below, and get tickets for upcoming shows here.
Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band 2022 Tour Dates
09/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amp
09/24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Etess Arena
09/26 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
09/27 — Kingston, ON @ Leon’s Centre
09/30 — Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
10/01 — New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino
10/02 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
10/04 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
10/05 — Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
10/06 — Lethbridge, AB @ Enmax Centre
10/08 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
10/09 — Penticton, BC @ South Okanagon Events Centre
10/11 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
10/12 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall
10/14 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center
10/15 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp
10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater
10/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
10/20 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
Postponed Dates
06/11 — Easton, PA @ State Theater
06/12 — Providence, RI @ PPAC
06/14 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric
06/15 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric
06/17 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
06/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena
06/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Theater
06/21 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
06/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Center
06/24 — St Augustine, FL @ The AMP
06/25 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
06/26 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall