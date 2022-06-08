Menu
Rob Zombie Unveils First Teaser Trailer for The Munsters: Watch

The brief clip offers a faithful recreation of the original '60s sitcom's opening sequence

The Munsters 2022 Teaser Trailer
The Munsters Teaser Trailer, via Instagram
June 8, 2022 | 10:59am ET

    Rob Zombie has unveiled the first teaser trailer for his upcoming Munsters film. While it’s a very brief tease, it clearly shows the rocker-director’s commitment to keeping the film as authentic to the original 1960s sitcom as possible.

    The teaser serves as an introduction to the main characters: Herman Munster (played by Jeff Daniel Phillips), Lily Munster (played by Rob’s wife Sheri Moon Zombie), and Grandpa Munster (played by Daniel Roebuck).

    The beginning of the clip is basically a faithful black & white recreation of the opening sequence of the ’60s sitcom. With the same theme song as the original TV show, we see Herman comedically bust through a door at 1313 Mockingbird Lane, followed by humorous entrances by Lily and Grandpa. Then, at the very end of the teaser, we see all three characters seated in color, with Grandpa exclaiming, “Well, now what?”

    While a gory adaptation of the wholesome sitcom may have been expected based on Zombie’s existing movies, the filmmaker set the record straight back in March when a PG rating was revealed for the flick. “For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that THE MUNSTERS would be dirty, violent and nasty… well, you are wrong,” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane.”

    In recent weeks and months, Zombie has revealed a plethora of casting news surrounding the film, including Elvira as Barbara Carr, Jorge Garcia (Lost) as Floop, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, and more.

    While no release date has been set, the teaser trailer does assure us that the film will be released sometime this year, with the graphic, “All-New Movie The Munsters Coming 2022.” The movie is expected to be released simultaneously in theaters on the streaming service Peacock.

    Watch the first teaser trailer for Rob Zombie’s The Munsters below, and catch Rob Zombie on his Summer US Tour with co-headliners Mudvayne. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

